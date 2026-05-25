Mr. Fantasy and KJ Apa were allegedly spotted together after the actor recently called out the musician for stealing his image and hurting his reputation.

Mr. Fantasy is a mysterious singer who wears a wig and fake teeth. He has drawn comparisons to Apa, with many pointing to a striking resemblance, including similar tattoos. Apa has denied any connection to the singer, calling him a 'f****** liar and a thief.'

'I think we know who we're talking about, and it's f***** up. It's f***** up because I just lost on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I'm a joke because of this guy,' Apa said on Instagram.

Despite this, some fans believe the situation may be part of a larger setup, noting that the two had never been seen together publicly before this alleged sighting.

Mr. Fantasy and KJ Apa Allegedly Spotted Together

In a TikTok video shared by user @angelaryan03, the two appear to be having dinner together at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

However, despite this recent sighting, fans remain unconvinced that the two are not the same person.

'That IS KJ but that is NOT Mr. Fantasy', one wrote on TikTok. 'I love how far he's willing to go for the bit,' another added.

Others suggested the person in the video may not be Mr. Fantasy at all, with some claiming it could be an impersonator at the scene.

'i'm convinced he paid someone cuz there's no way,' one user wrote on TikTok.

'Mr Fantasy's side profile is wrong,' another commented on Instagram, while a different user added: 'That's not mr fantasy you can tell by his mouth. Great try though.' 'Mr.Fantasy seems to have a different nose,' another said.

You can clearly see that’s a different person on the left he’s playing you all so bad 🤣🤣🤣 — Cody (@codydyer) May 23, 2026

Except for when you zoom in on Mr. fantasy, it’s clearly not him. That is not the same face at all. — Discount Alex Russo (@swiftiegivingup) May 23, 2026

Some fans even compared the situation to Hannah Montana, with one writing: 'This is like that scene in the movie where Lily dressed up like Hannah Montana.'

Why Fans Think KJ Apa Is Mr. Fantasy

Since Mr. Fantasy's rise on TikTok, fans have pointed out similarities between him and Apa, including similar tattoos and physical resemblance. Apa, however, insists he's not the musician. He told Entertainment Tonight, 'I'm a serious actor, I don't know what that guy is.'

Mark Consuelos, Apa's Riverdale co-star, also said that he tried to talk to the actor about Mr. Fantasy, but Apa said he didn't know who he was.

'I tried to talk to KJ [Apa] about this guy, and he said, "I don't know who you're talking about. I don't know who this guy is." I said, "Well, he looks a little bit [like] you and he sounds like you," but he had no idea what I was talking about,' Consuelos said.

Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart make cameos in Mr Fantasy's music video for his new song 'Do Me Right' 🕺🪩 pic.twitter.com/BxDFtMquss — camisunicorn 🦄 (@camis_unicorn) May 1, 2026

Mr. Fantasy's connections to Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch have also led fans to believe that he is, indeed, KJ Apa.

Talking about Mr. Fantasy, Reinhart said, 'It's nice that the world gets to see this side of Mr. Fantasy that has always existed since I've known him since he was 18,' adding that she 'cannot confirm or deny the real identity of Mr. Fantasy'.

@iamtherealmrfantasy I had the absolute pleasure of attending the world premiere of Masters Of the Universe starring @camila mendes !!!!! 😜😜😜what a fantastic adventure 🤪🤪there is FUN to be had and JOY to be spread EVERYWHERE we step foot 😜 tomorrow is another day and I am so happy to be a part of this beautiful brilliant WORLD 🌍 I LOVE YOU ALL @mastersmovie #camilamendes #mrfantasy #MastersOfTheUniverse ♬ original sound - iamtherealmrfantasy

Speculation grew after Mr. Fantasy released a new song titled Do Me Right, alongside a star-studded music video featuring Reinhart, Mendes, and Petsch. Mr. Fantasy also recently attended the world premiere of Mendes' new film, Masters of the Universe.

Despite all the ongoing theories online, Apa insists he's not Mr. Fantasy.