Anne-Marie stunned viewers on ITV's This Morning when she disclosed that her five-month-old son has been named Forever Sugar, a choice she said honours family tradition and her own pregnancy experience.

The singer explained that 'Forever' is a tribute to her grandmother's sign-offs of 'always and forever' while 'Sugar' references the gestational diabetes she developed during her pregnancy.

The disclosure, made live on the sofa on 14 October 2025, has since sparked a vigorous debate online about celebrity baby names and the personal ways parents memorialise life events.

The Interview and the Reasons

During her interview on This Morning, Anne-Marie said plainly: 'His name is Forever. Forever Sugar. Sugar is his middle name, because I had the diabetes thing that you get when you're pregnant.'

She linked the first name to a family habit: her nan, mother, and sister all routinely signed notes with 'always and forever', and described the combination as 'a cool name'.

The interview clip has been distributed by ITV across its channels and reposted by several outlets, while Anne-Marie's original announcement of her son's birth in May was posted on her official Instagram account with the caption 'Another beautiful little thing has entered our lives'.

What Gestational Diabetes Means for Mother and Baby

Gestational diabetes, the condition Anne-Marie referenced on air, is a form of high blood sugar first recognised during pregnancy. The NHS warns that, if untreated, it can lead to complications such as a larger-than-average baby, an increased chance of caesarean delivery, and the need for neonatal monitoring after birth. However, with monitoring and treatment, most people with gestational diabetes have healthy pregnancies and babies.

Anne-Marie's frank mention of her diagnosis on national television drew attention precisely because gestational diabetes is common and clinically important.

Public health data show that prevalence and guidelines for gestational diabetes vary by country and the criteria used, but the condition is widely regarded as an issue requiring active management during pregnancy. Anne-Marie's willingness to reference it in a personal anecdote opens a door for public discussion about screening, dietary guidance, and postnatal follow-up for mothers.

​​Public Reaction and Cultural Debate Over Naming Choices

Reaction online was immediate and polarised. Some praised the singer for a candid, affectionate explanation linking personal family history and a medical experience; others criticised the decision to attach a medical condition, even as a middle name, to a child, calling the choice unconventional or risqué.

The debate reflects a long public fascination with celebrity baby names and where private sentiment ends and public performance begins. Coverage from mainstream outlets has mainly reproduced the interview excerpts and cited the ITV segment as the primary source.

Celebrity naming choices are performative gestures as much as intimate ones. They can commemorate, provoke, or signal identity.

In this case, Anne-Marie framed Forever Sugar as both homage and personal shorthand, 'Forever' as continuity of family, 'Sugar' as an unexpected but meaningful marker of her pregnancy. For some critics, that duality is tender; for others, it was jarring.

Beyond the headline, Anne-Marie also addressed the practicalities of being a new parent while a working musician. She admitted that having two children close together had been challenging, referencing struggles with postnatal emotions in other interviews this year, and spoke of juggling creative commitments with family life.

'Forever Sugar' will likely join the long list of celebrity names that spark conversation about taste, culture, and parenting. What the ITV appearance made plain, and what primary sources confirm, is that the choice was rooted in family memory and a reminder of a difficult pregnancy episode, not a publicity contrivance.

Whether the name ages well in public view or becomes a private family emblem will be decided by those who know him best.