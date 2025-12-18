The Academy Awards will undergo one of the most dramatic changes in their 97-year history when the Oscars move from traditional broadcast television to streaming exclusively on YouTube starting in 2029. The decision marks a watershed moment for Hollywood, signalling how decisively the industry has shifted away from linear TV and towards digital-first platforms.

ABC, which has been the long-time home of the Oscars, will continue airing the ceremony through 2028, including the milestone 100th Academy Awards. From the 101st ceremony onwards, YouTube will take over global broadcasting duties under a multi-year deal running through 2033.

A Historic Break From Broadcast Television

Official Announcement on the change states that under the agreement, the Oscars will be streamed live and free to YouTube's global audience of more than two billion users, with US viewers also able to watch via YouTube TV. This represents the first time the ceremony will be available worldwide without a traditional television paywall.

The partnership extends well beyond Oscars night. YouTube will also host red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes footage, the Governors Ball, nominations announcements, the Student Academy Awards and the Scientific and Technical Awards, all accessible through the official Oscars YouTube channel.

Expanding Viewer Access to More Film History

A key component of the deal centres on education and preservation. Through Google Arts & Culture, select Academy Museum exhibitions and parts of the Academy Collection — the world's largest archive of film-related material — will be digitised and made available to a global audience.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said the partnership would allow the organisation to expand its international reach while preserving the Oscars' legacy. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan echoed that sentiment, describing the awards as a vital cultural institution capable of inspiring new generations of filmmakers.

Industry Reaction Mixed: Progress or Power Shift?

The announcement has sparked debate across Hollywood.

While many see the move as inevitable given declining broadcast ratings and changing viewer habits, others view it as symbolic of Big Tech's growing dominance over film culture.

Screenwriter Daniel Kunka summed up the unease on social media, likening the deal to 'shaking hands with the guy who's trying to kill you' — a reflection of long-standing tensions between traditional studios and platform-driven media companies.

The Oscars' Cinematic Identity Remains

Despite the shift to streaming, the Academy has stressed that the Oscars will continue to prioritise theatrical cinema.

Recent Best Picture winner 'Anora' followed a traditional release trajectory, debuting at Cannes before screening in cinemas and later arriving on streaming platforms — a model the Academy still champions.

ABC, meanwhile, acknowledged the end of its long relationship with the ceremony but expressed pride in having served as the Oscars' broadcast home for more than half a century.

As the Academy Awards prepare to enter their streaming era, the move to YouTube represents more than a change in platform — it signals a redefinition of how cinema's biggest night is now reaching out and connecting with a modern global, digital-first audience.