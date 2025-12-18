Larian Studios, best known as the creator of Baldur's Gate 3, has confirmed it is using generative AI tools during development, prompting mixed reactions online and renewed criticism of just what studios are like behind the scenes. The backlash has been loud, emotional, and deeply split.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke addressed the issue in an interview with Bloomberg, confirming that the studio uses generative AI as part of its development process. According to Vincke, the goal is to improve efficiency and shorten development timelines, particularly as the studio works on future projects following Baldur's Gate 3. He stated clearly that AI is not being used to replace human work, saying, 'Everything is human actors; we're writing everything ourselves.'

Vincke explained that AI tools are currently used for early-stage tasks such as exploring ideas, preparing PowerPoint presentations, creating rough concept references, and drafting placeholder text. These materials are later replaced entirely with original work produced by Larian's staff. He acknowledged that the use of AI has caused concern both internally amongst the team and externally amongst the audience, but said that ultimately most employees became more comfortable after seeing how limited its role actually is.

No AI Content in the New Divinity Game

A major point of clarification from Larian is that the upcoming Divinity game will not include any AI-generated art, writing, or assets. Despite what a number of onlookers have seemingly assumed, Vincke repeated that all final content will be created by human developers, noting that generative AI will not appear in the finished product.

Despite the experimentation, Vincke admitted that AI has not dramatically improved efficiency so far. He explained that the studio is also changing how it structures development, including working on quest design and story development in parallel rather than one after the other. Addressing concerns about how it might impact the workforce, Larian confirmed that even with AI tools under review, it continues to expand its workforce rather than reduce it.

Clarification Following Online Backlash

After reports of the interview circulated, Vincke took to X to clarify his stance following growing criticism. In a blunt response, he wrote, 'Holy f*ck guys we're not pushing hard for or replacing concept artists with AI.' He added that Larian employs 72 artists, including 23 concept artists, and confirmed the studio is still hiring more.

Again, Vincke explained that AI tools are used only during early ideation, comparing them to reference materials like search engines or art books. He said rough AI-generated outlines are replaced entirely with original concept art before development progresses. He also stressed that developers are not required to use AI tools and may choose whether or not to experiment with them.

Gamers Remain Deeply Divided

The response from players has ranged from cautious support to outright rejection. Some commenters described immediate boycotts, with posts stating 'Instant no-buy for me' and 'I am so tired of AI being shoved down my throat'. Others accused the studio of risking its reputation, claiming Larian 'had the world in its palm' before confirming AI use.

At the same time, many players defended the studio's approach. Comments praised the use of AI as a planning or support tool, stating 'This is the right way to use it' and 'That is what AI is for: a support tool'. Several responses criticised others for reacting to the term AI itself rather than the details of how it is applied.