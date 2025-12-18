Aiden Ross emerged as the breakout star of The Voice Season 28, winning the NBC competition in December 2025 and becoming one of the youngest champions in the show's history. Coached by Niall Horan, the Texas native captured viewers with emotionally restrained performances, technical precision and a grounded presence that set him apart from the start.

At just 20 years old, Ross now finds himself balancing a sudden rise in national fame with college life — and deciding what comes next after winning one of television's most competitive music platforms.

Who is Aiden Ross? Facts and Life before The Voice

Aiden Ross is 20 years old, making him one of the youngest winners of The Voice. He was a sophomore at the time of filming and is currently enrolled at Texas A&M University, where he surprisingly studies industrial distribution — an engineering-adjacent field that has little overlap with the entertainment industry.

Despite his age, Ross consistently delivered performances that coaches and viewers described as mature, controlled and emotionally deliberate.

Ross grew up in Texas in a musically supportive household and learned to play guitar from his father, who bought him a left-handed instrument to make learning easier. Though music was always a passion, Ross intentionally avoided majoring in it at university, citing fear and uncertainty about long-term stability.

At Texas A&M, he continued to pursue music outside the classroom, joining the a cappella group HardChord DynaMix, where he gained confidence performing regularly in front of peers. That quiet persistence laid the groundwork for his audition on The Voice.

His Journey on The Voice Season 28

Ross' blind audition — a rendition of Adele's Love in the Dark — immediately caught Niall Horan's attention, with the coach later saying he knew Ross was special within seconds.

Momentum built steadily throughout the season, but according to Horan, Ross' cover of Billie Eilish's When the Party's Over marked the turning point when viewers began to see him as a serious contender. Ross followed that with emotionally resonant performances including Damien Rice's The Blower's Daughter, showcasing his ability to convey vulnerability rather than vocal theatrics.

In the finale, Ross sealed his win with performances of ABBA's The Winner Takes It All, JVKE's Golden Hour and Wham!'s Last Christmas — a combination that highlighted both restraint and range.

Niall Horan's Role in His Win

While Ross' extraordinary skills proved him worthy of the win, his coach for the show and former One Direction member Niall Horan's mentorship proved central to Ross' success.

Ahead of the live finale, Horan encouraged him to treat the performance like 'just another show' while also reminding him to enjoy the moment fully — advice Ross credited with keeping him grounded under pressure.

The victory marked Horan's third consecutive win as a coach, further cementing their partnership as one of the most successful in the show's history.

What's Next for Aiden Ross?

Despite winning The Voice, Ross has not immediately abandoned his academic path. He has said he plans to continue his engineering studies while exploring music professionally — a balance Horan himself joked Ross had already 'engineered' successfully.

Ross released his debut single, Everything and More, in September, and has since grown a substantial following across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, where fans track his post-show journey.

While his long-term path remains undecided, Ross has said the win gave him something he lacked before: belief that music could be more than a dream.

For now, Aiden Ross stands at a rare crossroads — a college student with a national title, a growing fanbase and a future that could lead anywhere from recording studios to touring stages.