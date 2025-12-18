Miss Universe Organization owner and president Raúl Rocha has reportedly admitted to the Attorney General's Office (FRG) in Mexico his involvement in fuel smuggling from Guatemala to Mexico.

Mexican newspaper Reforma reported that Rocha filed a document with local authorities where he allegedly said he invested 2.1 million Mexican pesos (approximately $116,000) to buy fuel, expecting to get back his investment together with a percentage of the profits earned from the fuel's sale.

The Mexican publication previously reported that FRG believed that the business mogul is the alleged leader of a crime ring that illegally smuggles fuel in boats that pass through the Usumacinta River, then moves it by land using trucks to get to Querétaro, Mexico.

Mexican Bank Accounts Frozen

A warrant of arrest was issued by a federal prosecutor for the Miss Universe Organization president, and his Mexican bank accounts were already frozen by the country's Financial Intelligence Unit, according to The Associated Press.

FRG also raided several residential establishments, including one building where the authorities allegedly found the records of Rocha's monetary contributions to the criminal enterprise, one of which reached a total of 2.1 million Mexican pesos.

The Mexican Attorney General's office mentioned in the arrest warrant that the members of his alleged criminal group have 'connections with politicians and authorities at all three levels of government to deliberately carry out their mission, which includes the sale of hydrocarbons, narcotics, and the trafficking and sale of large quantities of weapons of war.'

Despite owning up to the illegal fuel smuggling, he denied any involvement in prohibited drugs and illegal weapons trafficking.

Miss Universe Drama

The allegations of illegal activities came after the debacle that happened within the Miss Universe Organization shortly after the coronation of the 2025 Miss Universe in Thailand in November.

The beauty pageant started in a bad light when Miss Mexico contestant Fátima Bosch had a shouting match with Miss Universe Thailand executive Nawat Itsaragrisil for refusing to join a photoshoot to use on social media.

Miss Mexico later on won the crown, but pageant observers and the viewers believed that the results were rigged. There were also allegations that the reigning Miss Universe and Rocha has an affair, and their connections gave her the crown.

The organization also moved its office from Mexico to New York City, after Rocha expressed his desire to sell his ownership shares in the long-running international beauty pageant.

In a statement published by Hola, Rocha explained that 'This decision arises from a thorough and responsible evaluation of the current conditions in Mexico, which do not provide an adequate or stable environment for the safe and effective operation of an international organization of this magnitude.'

Rocha's Alleged Partner Arrested

After Rocha confessed to his involvement in the illegal fuel smuggling activities, his alleged partner, Jacobo Reyes León, also known as El Yeicob, was arrested.

A report from Parriva stated that the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection revealed that the arrest happened in the Guerrero neighbourhood in the Cuauhtémoc borough.

El Yeicob was allegedly apprehended by the local security agents on the busiest avenue in Mexico City, the Paseo de la Reforma.