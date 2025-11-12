Nearly two decades after captivating audiences with their championship-winning partnership, Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough are set to return to Dancing with the Stars for its 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The special episode, scheduled to air on 11 November 2025, will bring back past champions and fan favourites to celebrate the legacy of the iconic dance competition.

The reunion between Ohno and Hough has sparked renewed interest among fans who have followed their journey since Season 4, where the pair's undeniable chemistry led them to victory.

Over the years, rumours of a romantic relationship between the Olympic speed skater and the then 18-year-old professional dancer have persisted, despite repeated denials from both stars.

From Dance Partners to DWTS Legends

Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough's partnership in 2007 became one of Dancing with the Stars' defining moments. Their sharp routines, technical precision, and strong connection on stage made them instant favourites.

Their championship win not only elevated the show's popularity but also cemented their status as one of its most memorable pairings.

After their DWTS success, Ohno went on to become a sports commentator and motivational speaker, while Hough built a successful career in music, acting, and choreography.

Despite taking different paths, their on-screen bond remains one of the most talked-about in the show's history, setting the stage for a nostalgic return that fans have eagerly awaited.

Back on the Ballroom Floor

The 20th-anniversary celebration of Dancing with the Stars will feature an all-star line-up of past champions, professional dancers, and special guests.

Ohno and Hough will reunite for a dance segment alongside Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, who will join them in a special relay performance.

The episode is expected to showcase a mix of nostalgia and fresh energy, honouring the franchise's long-standing influence on dance television.

Social media has already lit up with excitement as fans anticipate how the duo will rekindle their chemistry on stage.

The reunion is seen as a full-circle moment, bringing together two of the show's most beloved personalities for a celebration of its enduring appeal.

Setting the Record Straight on Dating Rumours

Speculation about a romance between Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough began during their original run on the show, largely fuelled by their seamless connection and playful dynamic both on and off camera.

However, both have consistently made it clear that their relationship was purely professional.

In recent interviews, Hough directly addressed the long-standing rumours, saying 'Never in a million years' when asked if she and Ohno ever dated. She emphasised that their focus was always on the dancing, not on developing a romance.

Ohno, too, has publicly reiterated that their partnership was built on trust and mutual respect, describing their connection as one of friendship and shared passion for performance.

Their 2025 reunion gives them a chance to revisit that chapter of their careers, not as a romantic pair but as two professionals whose teamwork defined an era of DWTS excellence. The episode promises to highlight their legacy while finally putting those dating claims to rest.

DWTS Legacy Continues to Evolve

As Dancing with the Stars celebrates its 20th year, the show remains a staple of entertainment television, blending competitive artistry with emotional storytelling.

The reunion of Hough and Ohno underscores the lasting influence of past champions and the continued excitement surrounding the series.

With new stars joining old favourites, the anniversary special is expected to be a vibrant celebration of dance, nostalgia, and the connections that have defined DWTS for generations, proving that some partnerships, even if not romantic, leave a mark that time can't erase.