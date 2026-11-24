Connor Storrie has revealed that he is living with Hudson Williams while filming Season 2 of Heated Rivalry in Canada.

In a Vogue interview published on Monday, 23 November 2026, the actor explained that two everyday household necessities prompted the arrangement. Storrie, 26, sought access to a washing machine and a kitchen after staying at a hotel during production. The revelation offered a glimpse into life behind the scenes of the popular Canadian ice hockey romance.

Storrie and Williams, 25, are reprising their roles as Russian ice hockey player Ilya Rozanov and Canadian hockey player Shane Hollander, respectively. The series is adapted from Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels.

Connor Storrie Opens up About Heated Rivalry Season 2 Living Arrangements

Speaking to Chloe Malle on The Run-Through with Vogue, Storrie disclosed their living arrangement when asked how often he and Williams communicated.

'Right now we're filming [the next season of Heated Rivalry], so I literally live with him, which is amazing,' Storrie said.

'We were at this hotel, which was a brilliant hotel, but I just.... I needed a washing machine. I needed a kitchen.'

The interview accompanied Storrie's appearance on Vogue's Best Dressed 2026 digital cover. Beyond discussing their accommodation, the actor addressed the similarities between his and Williams' fashion choices.

The pair previously served as presenters at the 83rd Golden Globes on 11 January 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Despite their complementary red-carpet appearances, Storrie explained that they do not deliberately coordinate their outfits. He also expressed admiration for Williams' distinctive, edgier approach to fashion.

Williams previously addressed the public attention surrounding their friendship during a 28 January 2026 interview with Wonderland, conducted by fellow Heated Rivalry actor Sophie Nélisse.

'We want to be Connor and Hudson, with different filmographies and different deals. As much as we love each other, our friendship doesn't need to be public,' Williams said.

Williams explained that they sometimes attend different fashion events to avoid turning their friendship into a shared public brand. Both actors, he said, wanted to build distinct artistic careers.

His remarks provide context for their friendship, as their professional commitments bring them together again for the second season.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 Release Window and New Cast Members Confirmed

Originally commissioned by the Canadian streaming service Crave, Heated Rivalry was created by writer, director and executive producer Jacob Tierney.

According to Sky's official season guide, the upcoming season will primarily adapt The Long Game, Reid's 2022 novel that continues Shane and Ilya's relationship.

The adaptation will also incorporate elements from Role Model, another instalment in Reid's book series, thereby expanding the fictional hockey world beyond its central characters.

Bell Media announced on 7 August that Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie would join the cast as Harris Drover and Troy Barrett.

Other confirmed cast members include Emily Hampshire, Daniel Diemer, Shaheen Jafargholi and Brendan Morgan.

For British audiences, Sky has confirmed that the second season will premiere on Sky and NOW in spring 2027. An exact premiere date has not been announced in the broadcaster's published updates.

The first season is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, on Crave in Canada, and on HBO Max in the US.

While viewers await the return of Shane and Ilya, Storrie and Williams are sharing accommodation during production.

Storrie did not disclose when their living arrangement began or whether it would continue after filming ended.