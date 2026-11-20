Jan's fate is left unresolved after a bomb planted by Eddie explodes in Harry Da Souza's car in the 'MobLand' Season 2 finale. The blast follows Harry's efforts to protect the Harrigans from a criminal and political crisis.

In the episode, titled 'The Queen Is Dead', Harry turns the tables on US Ambassador Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer), who has been working with Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn) against the family.

Paramount+ has renewed the crime drama for a third season. The finale also leaves open whether Harry's relationship with the Harrigans will change after Eddie's attempt to kill him.

How Harry Turns Kat's Offer Against Her

The Harrigans enter the finale in serious trouble after coordinated police raids target their businesses and assets. Colin Tattersall's investigation also links the family to international terrorist organisations, leaving Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and his relatives facing the possible collapse of their criminal empire.

Harry approaches Kat with what appears to be an offer: valuable diamonds, information about the Harrigans' location and a promise to work for her once the family is imprisoned.

But the fixer has another plan. By allowing the diamonds to pass through Kat's diplomatic channels, Harry creates evidence that could expose her involvement in an illegal transaction. He also uses Donnie's severed head and the delivery records as leverage.

Frankie and his men arrive at the Harrigans' safe house expecting to catch the family off guard, but walk into Harry's trap. With Paul and Zosia's help, Harry defeats the attackers and shoots Frankie in the knee.

Kat eventually has little choice but to resign as US Ambassador. The authorities order the investigations into the Harrigans to be closed, allowing the family to escape the immediate threat of prosecution.

Harry has once again protected Conrad's family. But his loyalty could become more complicated after Eddie's attempt to kill him.

Is Jan Dead After Eddie's Assassination Attempt?

Harry asks Conrad for a week away with Jan (Joanne Froggatt) and Gina (Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen). Unbeknownst to him, Maeve (Helen Mirren) has already ordered Eddie (Anson Boon) to kill him.

Eddie obtains Semtex from Paul after pressuring him throughout the episode, then plants a bomb in Harry's car. His plan goes wrong when Mad Dog interrupts him with a threatening phone call. Eddie drops the detonator, triggering the explosion.

Jan is inside the vehicle when it explodes. Harry and Gina witness the blast, suggesting she may have been killed. But the episode ends without showing her body or confirming her fate, leaving the question unresolved ahead of Season 3.

Could Mad Dog Spark a War in 'MobLand' Season 3?

Mad Dog is seeking revenge over Medusa's death and appears to have tracked Eddie down. His pursuit could create a dangerous misunderstanding: Harry may believe Mad Dog caused the explosion, setting the two men against each other before he discovers who planted the bomb.

If Harry learns that Eddie was responsible, and that Maeve ordered the assassination, his relationship with the Harrigans could be difficult to repair. The finale therefore leaves open the possibility that the fixer will turn on the family, though it stops short of showing him do so.

Paramount+ renewed 'MobLand' for a third season on 3 September, confirming that Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren will reprise their respective roles. With Jan's fate still unclear and Maeve's actions concealed from Harry, the next season has several unresolved conflicts to pursue.