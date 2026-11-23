Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things will return in 2028 with a live-action prequel titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. The series will introduce a different setting, era and ensemble rather than continue the story of Eleven and the Hawkins group.

Set in Marion, Nevada, in 1955, the prequel takes place decades before the original series. Its first teaser opens on 19 April 1955. Netflix has not announced the cast, detailed plot or exact premiere date, but has confirmed that the project will feature a new ensemble of characters.

No original cast members have been announced, and Netflix has not said whether familiar performers will appear, so it would be premature to say none will return. Ross Duffer said on Instagram that casting is under way, with filming planned for next year.

Netflix announced the project on 6 November during its annual Stranger Things Day celebration. The announcement confirmed the live-action format and 2028 release window.

The original series concluded with its fifth season at the turn of 2025-26. The US finale aired on 31 December 2025, while UK viewers received it on 1 January 2026 because of time-zone differences.

The franchise has also expanded through animation. Stranger Things: Tales From '85 premiered on 23 April 2026 and was renewed for a second season on 28 April. Its second season arrived on 17 September. Netflix confirmed that the animated series debuted at No. 7 on its global Top 10 list.

Why the Stranger Things Spin-Off Is Starting Fresh

Netflix says Other Worlds is set before both the original series and the stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The play explores Henry Creel's history in Hawkins in 1959, placing the new series earlier in the franchise timeline.

The creative team includes several established names. Kate Trefry co-created the series with Matt and Ross Duffer and serves as showrunner and writer. Trefry also wrote The First Shadow. The Duffers are executive producers through their company, Upside Down Pictures. Director Joe Wright will executive produce and direct the first three episodes, according to Netflix.

The Duffers described the project as Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains'. Their comments signal a fresh story, but do not establish that every original character or performer is excluded.

Could the Stranger Things Return Slip to 2029?

The Duffer brothers also have an untitled film scheduled by Paramount for theatrical release on 3 November 2028. They will write and direct the project, the first film under their four-year exclusive deal with the studio. It is being developed by Upside Down Pictures, and its plot remains undisclosed.

The film's release date falls inside Netflix's planned window for Other Worlds. However, there is no evidence that the Paramount project will delay the prequel. Netflix continues to list the series for 2028, with Trefry leading it as showrunner.

Although the brothers' involvement in both projects may raise questions about their schedules, a move to 2029 remains speculation. Netflix has announced no delay, making 2028 the only confirmed release window.

For viewers hoping to see Eleven, Hopper and the original Hawkins group again, this is a different proposition. The franchise is continuing, but its next live-action chapter will explore another era with a new ensemble. Netflix has yet to reveal the cast or further details about the story.