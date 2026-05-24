Social Security pays out May 27 for recipients born the 21st–31st. Average benefits are $2,026 vs. a $5,181 maximum. Here is what drives the gap.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is sending out payments on Wednesday, 27 May, to a specific set of its beneficiary pool. The check goes to recipients born between the 21st and 31st of any month. However, not every recipient qualifies for this date.

The SSA structures its monthly disbursements around birth dates. Recipients born between the 1st and 10th receive their payment on the second Wednesday of each month. Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday. The 27 May payment covers the fourth Wednesday of the month, reserved for beneficiaries whose birthdays fall in the final third of any calendar month.

There are two additional groups that sit outside this schedule entirely—recipients who began collecting before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Both groups receive their payments on the third of each month.

Over 71 million Americans currently receive some form of Social Security benefit, covering retired workers, disabled individuals, and surviving family members of deceased workers.

Why Most Recipients Fall Short of Maximum Benefits

There's a considerable difference between what most recipients collect and what the program theoretically pays out. The average Social Security retirement benefit in 2026 stands at $2,026.41 per month. Whereas the maximum monthly benefit is $5,181. Disability recipients collect even less on average, at $1,493.20 per month.

In order to collect the maximum, there's a specific combination of factors that relatively few workers achieve. A recipient must have earned at or above the SSA's taxable maximum wage base for at least 35 years and must delay filing until age 70. Filing at 62, the earliest eligible age, permanently reduces monthly benefits. Most Americans file before age 70, locking in a lower lifetime payment.

The SSA announced a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2025, adding roughly $50 per month to the average retirement benefit.

For context on how the program has shifted over time: Social Security payments, originally conceived as supplemental retirement income, now function as a primary household income source for millions of American families.

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The Social Security Fairness Act, enacted in January 2025, eliminated two longstanding provisions that had reduced benefits for certain public-sector workers. The Bipartisan Policy Center projected that the legislation would add nearly $200 billion to the program's existing funding shortfall.

Without congressional action, the SSA may not be able to pay full benefits as early as 2034, CNN had reported. A bipartisan Senate proposal to invest Social Security trust fund reserves in stocks and bonds has drawn scrutiny from researchers, who warn the plan is unlikely to close the funding gap on its own, according to a new analysis from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College. The plan would borrow a total of $26.6 trillion over 75 years, with $1.5 trillion seeding risky investments.

As for recipients expecting a payment on May 27, the SSA recommends allowing three business days before contacting the agency about a delayed deposit. Direct deposit remains the fastest and most reliable delivery method the agency offers.