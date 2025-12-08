The Golden Globe 2026 nominations have been announced, and fans of Wicked: For Good are celebrating. The blockbuster musical received multiple major nominations, including acting nods for its leading stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Within minutes of the announcement, social media lit up with excitement, with supporters calling the news a long-overdue acknowledgement of a film they see as not just a hit, but a cultural force.

For many, the nominations confirm that Wicked has soared far beyond traditional musical expectations and is now competing at the highest level of Hollywood awards.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Score Major Acting Nominations

In the performance categories, Wicked: For Good landed two standout nominations. Cynthia Erivo earned a Golden Globe nod for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, receiving praise for bringing emotional depth and power to her role.

Ariana Grande was nominated in the supporting actress category for her widely acclaimed performance in the same film.

Beyond the acting nods, Wicked: For Good was also recognised in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, a testament to its enormous global success and enduring appeal among audiences.

Fan Reaction: The Internet Is Buzzing

It is not surprising that Wicked fans' response has been ecstatic. Social media, fan forums and comment threads were all ablaze with the news. There were both celebratory and relieved messages, as longtime fans felt rewarded by one of the largest award-giving bodies in Hollywood.

To some, the presence of Grande and Erivo on the lists, alongside the big names of other movie awards, will represent a step forward in musicals getting the recognition they rightfully deserve after being ignored in most awards programs. One refrain: it is not only the victory of Wicked, but of musical films in general.

Meanwhile, it is full of guarded optimism: nominations are a reason to celebrate, but victories, in fact, are never certain. However, at this point, the nominations are a big win in and of themselves to many fans.

What This Means For Wicked And Awards Season

The Golden Globes tend to be an indicator of what is to come with the rest of the awards season. An excellent performance will build momentum towards other important ceremonies, such as the Academy Awards (Oscars) or the BAFTA Awards.

With two nominations in the acting category and a Cinematic and Box Office nomination, Wicked: For Good may well be well-placed to ride the wave of its commercial success and fan interest to another nomination. It means prestige to the producers and cast of the film, but it also means a lot to the musicals themselves, whose fragrance lingers in a film world dominated by dramas and genre films.

In the case of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in this specific instance, the nomination emphasises how much audiences in cinemas across the globe connected with the movie - it is an award for commercial success in an award category.

The Road Ahead: Will They Turn Nods Into Wins?

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will air on 11 January 2026, leaving Wicked and its actors a couple of weeks to build hype and campaign. Although it is undoubtedly a contender in the competition, with several critically praised movies and acts taking up the nomination list, the network of star power, fan frenzy, and box-office appeal gives Wicked: For Good a strong chance of winning.

For fans, the nominations already feel like vindication. Whether Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo ultimately take home a Golden Globe remains to be seen, but the explosive reaction online shows that Wicked has arrived in awards season with undeniable force.