Allegheny County prosecutors announced on Monday 23 November that Leslie Persin had been arrested on a criminal homicide charge over her 85-year-old mother's death in Pennsylvania. A protective services referral alleges that when told her mother was going to die, Persin replied, 'fine, she can just die naturally'.

Rose Marie Persin died on 4 July 2025. The medical examiner determined that her death resulted from sepsis caused by multiple pressure sores, with court documents also identifying multiple organ failure. A grand jury heard that her daughter took 10 days to consent to comfort care that would have included morphine.

Leslie, 63, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, held medical power of attorney for both parents. She also faces four counts of neglect of a care-dependent person. The district attorney's office stated that its review was continuing.

Why a Nurse Called Police in the Homicide Case

A nurse at Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center reported that Rose Marie had severe pressure sores and was suffering intense pain while her daughter allegedly refused to approve additional pain medication.

Care staff contacted police on 23 May 2025, making the first report of suspected abuse and neglect to law enforcement by a medical facility or adult protective services agency, the grand jury found.

Four Referrals Before Police Launched Their Investigation

Staff at Cedar Hill Health Care and Rehabilitation Center alerted the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging on 21 June 2024. Rose was still taking antibiotics for a skin infection when Leslie took her out of the centre against medical advice, jurors reported.

On 9 August 2024, Rose told an investigator she was fine while sitting inside her daughter's car outside a public library. The referral was closed without a private interview.

When Rose left hospital on 4 November 2024 after treatment for a stroke and sepsis, doctors recommended a skilled nursing facility or a plan for her care at home. The complaint alleges that Leslie declined both options.

On 24 March 2025, one of Leslie's siblings called for help. Emergency workers found Rose covered in faeces on the sofa at her Moon Township home. Another referral followed the next day.

On 6 April 2025, two of Leslie's siblings called for help moving their mother from the floor. The complaint states that Rose screamed in pain as emergency workers lifted her. On 2 May, after Leslie called about a suspected bladder infection, hospital staff documented eight pressure wounds, the complaint states.

The fourth referral, filed on 23 May 2025, recorded the remark attributed to Leslie. The case record states that she approved additional pain medication that day. Care staff reported Rose's condition to police shortly after filing the referral.

Jurors criticised the county and its subcontractors, LifeSpan and Ursuline, for failing to intervene adequately and notify law enforcement of suspected criminal conduct.

William Persin, 89, had dementia and could not care for himself, investigators reported. On 15 July 2025, he told officers conducting a welfare check that Rose had cooked him breakfast that morning. She had been away from home since 2 May and had died more than a week earlier.

William died on 10 September 2025. The grand jury recorded his death as natural.