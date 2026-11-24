Jared Schurr described the killing of a hiker as an 'impulse attack' to investigators, St. Tammany Parish Interim Sheriff Bret Ibert told reporters on Monday, 23 November. Deputies accuse the Louisiana man of strangling a hiker he did not know and fatally shooting a friend with a crossbow two days later.

On 21 November, deputies obtained a warrant for Schurr's arrest in the killing of Lizeht Rodriguez, 24. The 36-year-old from Mandeville was already in custody in Mississippi and wanted in Louisiana over the death of his co-worker Woodrow Scott. He faces one count of second-degree murder in each case.

How Deputies Tracked the Louisiana Man to Mississippi

Scott died on 13 November in the Covington Country Club area. Officers located Schurr that day with the aid of Flock number plate recognition cameras and arrested him after a pursuit that ended in Mississippi.

In a statement from his office, Ibert credited the cameras with 'connecting the dots between two seemingly unrelated homicides'. At the time of Monday's briefing, Schurr was in the Pearl River County Jail in Mississippi awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Investigators are still trying to establish what prompted the two killings. The sheriff issued an alert through the FUSION Center, inviting other law enforcement agencies to contact his investigators about unsolved homicides that might fit the description of the attacks.

Deputies would follow up with any agency that identified a possible match. At the time of the appeal, investigators knew of no other killings linked to Schurr.

Hiker Had No Known Ties to the Louisiana Man

On 11 November, a walker found Rodriguez's body near a trail at the Northlake Nature Center near Pelican Park. Investigators put her arrival with her dog at about 12:30 p.m. that day. They believed she had been killed within 90 minutes of arriving at the centre.

Deputies found no evidence that Schurr and Rodriguez had met before that afternoon. They allege he told them he had strangled her and then dragged her body to the spot where the walker later found her.

Rodriguez's dog was missing after the discovery on the trail. A family found it uninjured, and the St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services reported that it had since been returned to Rodriguez's family.

In a fundraising appeal to cover the cost of her funeral, her family described the loss as 'unbearable'. 'She was the baby of the house,' the appeal read.

Louisiana Man Called His Co-Worker a Friend

Deputies allege that Schurr shot Scott in the back with a crossbow. In their initial account of the shooting in the Covington Country Club area, they identified the 37-year-old as a co-worker of Schurr's.

It was Schurr who told investigators that Scott was also a friend. At his press conference on Monday, Ibert spoke of 'a family history there and a family connection there' between the two men.

Known as 'Woody', Scott was remembered in his obituary as someone who 'had a way of lighting up a room without even trying.' He was the father of three daughters.

'He absolutely worshiped the ground his girls walked on, and being their father was the greatest joy of his life,' the tribute reads.