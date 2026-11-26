Four survivors of the Cairo tanker fire in Giza were in critical condition with burns covering 70% to 80% of their bodies, Egypt's health minister told Extra News. Egyptian authorities reported 31 deaths and 21 injuries on Wednesday 25 November.

The tanker overturned while carrying petroleum products on the Greater Cairo ring road. The fire broke out on a stretch of road above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, according to Egypt's public prosecution. In a preliminary assessment, prosecutors counted 27 charred vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.

Hospitals on Alert After the Cairo Tanker Fire

Another 10 people had burns covering between 30% and 40% of their bodies, according to Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar. Egypt's minister of health and population reported two cases of suffocation among those injured in the fire. His account did not detail the condition of everyone included in the ministry's injury toll.

Abdel Ghaffar reported 30 deaths and 21 injuries during the interview, while the health ministry's updated death toll stood at 31. The public prosecution was still assessing the number of casualties and the extent of the damage on the ring road.

When the fire broke out, the health ministry activated its crisis room and placed nearby hospitals on heightened alert, Abdel Ghaffar told Extra News. He described an initial dispatch of about 13 ambulances 10 minutes after the incident. Reuters reported that the health ministry counted 39 ambulances over the course of the rescue operation.

The minister told the broadcaster that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was following developments around the clock.

MORE FOOTAGE: At least 30 dead after a fuel tanker overturned and exploded on Cairo's Ring Road. Flames spread to nearby vehicles. Egypt deployed 39 ambulances.



Reuters pic.twitter.com/8gCwLwkrfT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2026

What a Witness Saw at the Cairo Tanker Fire

Ali Youssef, who was at the scene in Giza, described the aftermath of the fire. 'The cars were charred, with people inside them. They did not have time to get out,' he said. 'The fire burned the vehicles and the ‌people inside.'

Reuters filmed a bulldozer moving damaged vehicles in Al-Warraq as security personnel and others inspected the wreckage. Firefighting vehicles were on the ring road, where debris lay scattered across the carriageway. Among the burnt vehicles were minibuses as well as cars and motorcycles.

In videos circulating on social media, thick columns of smoke rose from the site. Reuters verified where the footage had been filmed by matching buildings and the road layout to archive and satellite imagery. The agency established the date from information stored in the original video file. Local news reports and a statement issued by the health ministry provided separate confirmation of the date.

EGYPT: AT LEAST 30 DEAD, 15 INJURED IN CAIRO FUEL TANKER INFERNO



At least 30 people have been killed and 15 injured after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on Cairo’s Ring Road, triggering a massive blaze. pic.twitter.com/CYMnto8v4c — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 25, 2026

The Ring Road Where the Cairo Tanker Fire Broke Out

The ring road through Al-Warraq links major highways across the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia. Egypt has built highways and bridges in recent years to ease congestion as its population grows and its cities expand. The programme has improved traffic flow in some areas.

Egypt's state statistics agency, CAPMAS, recorded 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8% from 5,260 the year before.

In Giza, investigators were working to establish what caused the fire, Abdel Ghaffar told Extra News. Some of those who died on the ring road had yet to be identified. Prosecutors ordered DNA samples to be taken from their bodies.