US President Donald Trump told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview on Tuesday 24 November that he would meet Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss universal health care, praising the Democrat weeks after describing him as a 'jihadist lunatic' on the campaign trail.

El-Sayed, a Muslim physician, has proposed putting the president's name on a Medicare for All programme in an effort to secure his support. The proposal comes ahead of a change in congressional leadership, with Democrats set to take control of both the House and Senate in January.

Trump Praises Abdul El-Sayed's Health Care Pitch

Trump appeared receptive to the idea of negotiating with the incoming senator, who has promoted a mock-up of a gold insurance card bearing the name 'Trumpcare'.

'He's a smart guy,' Trump said. 'He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.'

The president did not specify when the two would meet or commit to supporting the proposed legislation. 'Maybe there's some place in the middle that we could go,' he added.

El-Sayed had already indicated his willingness to negotiate. In an interview with NPR earlier this month, he addressed the president directly, stating that there were issues on which they could work together. He also explained that attaching Trump's name to the programme was a concession he was prepared to make.

'Put his name on it,' he told NPR. 'He'll probably pass it. I'm not above doing that. I don't care what it's called.'

El-Sayed's office did not immediately respond to the New York Post's request for comment.

Trump Targeted El-Sayed During the Midterm Campaign

The prospect of a meeting marks a departure from Trump's remarks during the Senate election campaign. At a rally in Iowa on 1 November, the president repeatedly referred to El-Sayed as a 'jihadist', without presenting evidence to support the allegation, and suggested Congress would need a special metal detector for him if he were elected.

'If you vote for this jihadist lunatic that wants to destroy you, you're crazy,' Trump stated at the rally.

Trump backed Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan and praised El-Sayed's former Democratic primary rival, who endorsed Rogers.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed stated, 'Michigan proved just how big we are. Rejected a hateful, spiteful campaign that had nothing to say about the issues and only wanted to point to my name and my face.'

Trump's Veto Power and the Cost of Medicare for All

Medicare for All has long been a priority for progressive Democrats, but Republicans oppose the single-payer proposal. A 2022 Congressional Budget Office analysis of five possible single-payer systems projected substantially higher federal health care subsidies in 2030 compared with existing law, alongside lower out-of-pocket costs for patients.

Although Democrats will have control of Congress in January, Trump retains his veto power.

'I'm just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they're going to want to negotiate,' he told the New York Post.

Trump also expects to meet regularly with Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, identifying health care as one area for potential cooperation.