An Alabama man faces three capital murder charges after authorities confirmed his wife's death on Monday 23 November, four days after his daughter and her boyfriend were found dead near Goshen in Pike County.

James Hanks was initially charged with two counts of capital murder over the deaths of Elizabeth Dean and Michael Catic. His wife, Kimberly Hanks, survived the shooting but sustained critical injuries. The Pike County Sheriff's Office subsequently confirmed that she had died at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Authorities believe all three victims were asleep when they were shot. The investigation began not with a report of gunfire, but with concerns about two students who were still waiting to be collected from school.

Alabama Murder Investigation Began With Two Students Left at School

A school resource officer at Goshen High School went to the family home on County Road 2201 shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday 19 November, according to the sheriff's office. The officer was trying to establish why nobody had arrived to collect the students after class.

Hanks, identified as their step-grandfather, answered the door and reportedly told the officer that Dean and Catic had left the property. He claimed not to know where they were, although both their vehicles were still in the driveway.

Investigators subsequently learned that Kimberly had failed to report for work that day. Her vehicle was also outside the house.

The sheriff's office stated that deputies considered the circumstances sufficient to justify entering the property. After attempts to persuade Hanks to come outside proved unsuccessful, officers forced entry and detained him.

Dean and Catic were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported Kimberly to hospital, where she was placed on life support.

Alabama Murder Case Leaves Two Students in the Care of Relatives

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas told Troy University's student television station that the students were aged 17 and 20 and both had special needs. He credited the school resource officer with ensuring they were not left in Hanks' care.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the two had since been placed with family members.

Thomas also told WSFA that investigators had recovered the firearm they believed was involved. Hanks declined to speak with investigators following his arrest, the sheriff stated, and authorities had yet to establish a motive for the alleged killings.

Hanks was being held without bond at Pike County Jail. The charges against him remain allegations and no conviction has been reported.

Alabama Murder Victim Remembered for a Decade of Nursing

Kimberly, whom her employer identified as Kim Vassas, had worked at Troy Regional Medical Center for 10 years. She served as an intensive care unit nurse and house supervisor, caring for patients and supporting families in the community.

In a statement to WSFA, the medical centre paid tribute to her work.

'We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kim Vassas. Kim was not only a colleague but a friend who dedicated her life to helping others.'

'Our thoughts and prayers are with Kimberly's family, friends, and the many coworkers whose lives she touched throughout Pike County,' the department stated in its announcement of her death.