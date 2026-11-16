Video recordings featuring a neighbour's account of arguments at a family home have been presented at an Australian inquest examining a house fire that killed a father and his five young sons.

The recordings were presented when the coronial inquest opened in Brisbane on 16 November, more than three years after the blaze at Russell Island, south-east of Brisbane, on 6 August 2023. One showed a neighbour speaking to police after reporting a heated argument between the children's parents, during which he had reportedly heard Stephenson calling for help.

Neighbour Describes Argument and Sound of Breaking Glass

The court also viewed another recording involving the same neighbour, who told police he had heard loud arguing and glass breaking during an altercation on the morning the fire broke out. Stephenson, however, said she could not remember any broken glass or confrontation taking place that day.

The neighbour later gave evidence at the inquest, repeating his account of hearing Stephenson shouting and the sound of glass breaking. His testimony is among the evidence being considered as authorities investigate whether domestic and family violence played a role in the tragedy.

Mother Denies Starting Deadly Blaze

Stephenson, who survived the fire alongside her stepsister, Connie Campbell, was the first witness to testify at the inquest. She denied setting the property alight when questioned by counsel assisting the coroner, Corinne Leach.

Investigators believe the fire most likely started on the ground floor, although they were unable to establish its precise point of origin. They also could not rule out the possibility that it had been deliberately lit, the inquest heard.

Stephenson also denied allegations that she had made remarks implying responsibility for the deaths. These included allegedly describing herself as a murderer and saying she had let the smoke kill her children, claims she rejected when questioned at the inquest.

Father Rushed Upstairs to Reach His Sons

The six victims were 34-year-old Wayne Godinet Jr and his sons: Zackary, 11, Harrison, 10, four-year-old twins Kyza and Koah, and three-year-old Nickolas. All six died from smoke inhalation after the property caught fire.

Stephenson told the inquest that she and Godinet had fallen asleep together on a couch in a makeshift relaxation area beneath the elevated house after putting the three youngest boys to bed. The older children usually went to sleep later.

She recalled waking when Godinet moved on or off the couch and hearing him shout before running upstairs. Stephenson said she attempted to follow but was unable to reach the upper level because of the flames. She then went outside and tried to help her stepsister, who was on the verandah.

Smoke Alarms and Emergency Response Under Investigation

The inquest is also examining whether properly installed and functioning smoke alarms could have prevented the six deaths. The property's owner previously pleaded guilty to an offence involving the state's smoke-alarm requirements and was fined following the fire.

Stephenson was questioned about smoke alarms allegedly kept in a drawer rather than installed throughout the property. She initially said she could not remember whether working alarms were present before acknowledging that the landlord had shown her alarms inside the house.

Authorities are also reviewing the emergency response, including the time required for Queensland Fire and Rescue Services to reach the island. A local Rural Fire Brigade crew arrived at 6:35 a.m., while the larger firefighting service was nearly an hour away because crews needed a barge to reach the community.