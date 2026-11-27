Khloe Kardashian has offered a candid glimpse into her love life, revealing she has never had a one-night stand and believes she may be demisexual.

The reality star, who has remained single and celibate since her 2021 split from Tristan Thompson, made the admission while discussing her approach to relationships and intimacy, as she opened up about why emotional connections matter more to her than casual encounters.

Khloe Kardashian Discovers She May Be Demisexual

The mother of two's comments came during the 18 November episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, when longtime friend Simon Huck suggested that she fitted the description of a demisexual.

Huck explained that a demisexual person typically experiences romantic and sexual attraction only after establishing an emotional connection with someone. He added that forming such a bond first can make casual encounters, including one-night stands, difficult.

Khloe appeared surprised by the suggestion but acknowledged that the description resonated with her.

'I don't think I've ever had a one-night stand. I would remember. I'm a demi? Wow,' she said.

Her reaction offered insight into why the reality television personality may approach dating differently from those who are comfortable with casual relationships.

Khloe Kardashian Admits She Misses Being Kissed

Despite being content with her decision to remain celibate, Khloe admitted that she sometimes misses physical affection. The Kardashians star said she was not currently in the right 'headspace' to lean into someone romantically. However, that does not mean she has stopped wanting companionship or intimacy.

'I just want to be kissed sometimes,' she said, explaining that she was not necessarily looking for sex. She also revealed that she occasionally misses receiving a 'normal nice hug,' particularly from someone she genuinely wants to be close to.

Her comments highlighted the distinction between sexual desire and the need for affection, something she has been open about while discussing her single life.

Khloe Is 'Down' for a Lavender Marriage

Khloe also raised eyebrows with her unexpected take on marriage during the 26 November episode of The Kardashians. Content creator Colt Paulsen jokingly suggested that she could consider a lavender marriage, offering himself as a potential partner.

'You need a man, all your sisters are dating,' he told her. 'You can always do the lavender marriage. If you ever need, I'm here.'

Khloe responded enthusiastically, saying, 'Oh yeah, well, that? I'm down with anytime.'

A lavender marriage is traditionally understood as a marriage of convenience between a man and a woman in which one or both partners are queer. However, Khloe later admitted that she had reservations about the arrangement, particularly the prospect of taking responsibility for another person.

'I mean, it depends what that gay man can do for me,' she joked, adding that a husband who could 'make me look pretty every day' would be enough to convince her.

Khloe's Life After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe shares daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with former partner Tristan Thompson. The pair's relationship ended in 2021, and she has since remained single and celibate. Her latest comments provide a glimpse into her current attitude towards dating, as she continues to navigate life outside a committed romantic relationship.

Although she has not ruled out unconventional arrangements such as a lavender marriage, Khloe's remarks suggest that emotional connection and companionship remain important considerations in her approach to love.