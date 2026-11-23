A petition urging Wembley Stadium to remove Marilyn Manson from Slipknot's July 2027 concert has passed 20,000 signatures, according to Brent councillor Anton Georgiou, who launched it.

Georgiou is asking the venue and promoter Live Nation to drop Manson from the bill while a civil lawsuit against him proceeds. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, denies the allegations.

Slipknot are due to play the stadium, in the London Borough of Brent, on 3 July 2027. Hatebreed and Lorna Shore are also listed, with Manson billed as a support act. Some Slipknot fans have criticised his inclusion on the tour, NME reported.

The petition calls for Manson to be removed until the legal process has run its course. Its demand is for a pause to the booking, rather than a permanent ban. According to reports, it reached 20,000 signatures in about two weeks.

Why the Marilyn Manson Petition Is Gaining Support

Hosted on Change.org, the petition argues that Wembley should not host a performer facing serious allegations of sexual abuse.

Thirteen domestic and sexual abuse charities have also written to the stadium backing the call, according to the article's account. Their involvement adds support beyond local politics, but the booking decision remains with the venue and event organisers.

Georgiou, who leads the Liberal Democrat group on Brent Council, has written to Live Nation and Wembley Stadium. He has asked them to review the booking and explain how it was made.

He said the performance risked sending the wrong message to survivors of sexual abuse and warned of potential damage to the stadium's reputation if Warner were found liable at trial.

In a video filmed outside the stadium, Georgiou said he was 'shocked to learn' of the booking. He has also described the allegations as 'horrific'. Those are his characterisations, not findings by a court.

The petition and Georgiou's appeal put the focus on whether a venue should change a booking before a court has reached a decision. The case against Warner is still unresolved. The concert, as currently scheduled, would take place months before the trial.

What the Marilyn Manson Lawsuit Alleges

Ashley Walters, Manson's former personal assistant, brought the civil lawsuit. She alleges that Warner sexually abused her between 2010 and 2011. Warner denies the claim.

The case is a civil action, not a criminal prosecution. A jury trial is due in November 2027, four months after the Wembley concert. A civil trial will decide the claim brought by Walters, rather than determine criminal guilt.

Manson has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from several women, all of which he denies. Some claims have been dropped or dismissed. Allegations should not be treated as established facts, and the outcome of Walters's lawsuit remains undecided.

Georgiou had earlier urged the Labour-run Brent Council to press the stadium to reconsider the booking. A council spokesperson said decisions about who performs at Wembley were 'ultimately a matter for the venue and event organisers', adding that the council had 'no direct control over commercial bookings'.

The spokesperson said that did not lessen the council's commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, which 'has no place in Brent'. They described its commitment to standing up for women and girls as 'unwavering'.

Wembley Stadium and Live Nation have been asked to reconsider the booking. The BBC has approached Wembley and Manson's representatives for comment. Manson remains listed as a support act for the 3 July show.