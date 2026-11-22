Ed Sheeran has reportedly pulled out of plans to headline Glastonbury 2027 following the row over Macklemore's removal from his US tour, according to a claim first published by Radar. The report, later picked up by The Mirror US, rests on a single unnamed music industry source. Nothing about the alleged booking has been officially confirmed.

For context, Glastonbury organisers revealed their 2027 Pyramid Stage headliners on 18 November. Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will top the bill, while Cher takes the Sunday afternoon Legends slot. Sheeran's name was missing, although more acts are still to be announced. Being left off the first poster is hardly proof that he walked away from anything.

According to Radar's source, Sheeran had been expected to headline the festival as part of a wider UK arena tour. The source claimed venues had prepared ticketing pages and that an announcement was close. No venues, dates or ticket pages were named. Neither Sheeran's representatives nor Glastonbury organisers have publicly addressed the claims.

Macklemore Row Behind the Ed Sheeran Rumour

The rumour traces back to September. Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, said he was dropped as a support act on Sheeran's Loop Tour after voicing support for Palestinians on stage at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. He made the comments before performing his protest song 'Hind's Hall'.

Sheeran was quick to distance himself. 'Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine,' he wrote on Instagram on 15 September. He added that he did not want to let down fans, his touring crew or the musicians who relied on the dates for work. The tour's promoter is Messina Touring Group.

That did little to calm things down. On the same day, Finneas, Irish singer Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham and Irish folk group Beoga, who had been performing as Sheeran's backing band, all announced they were leaving. Each framed the move as solidarity with Macklemore.

What began as a booking dispute quickly turned into a wider argument about political expression on stage and how much influence venues hold over who performs.

Macklemore, for his part, did not go quiet. He announced a run of 'Free Palestine' benefit concerts, opening in Dublin on 26 October before Paris on 29 October and London on 30 October. Proceeds were earmarked for groups providing humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinians.

Where Ed Sheeran's Glastonbury Claim Stands

Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 23 to 27 June 2027 after its fallow year. Fender headlines the Friday, Styles the Saturday and Eilish closes on the Sunday.

Radar's source went further, describing a possible protest scenario involving Palestinian flags and demands that Sheeran explain Macklemore's exit. The source also called the singer 'badly shaken'. That is a prediction and a second-hand assessment of his mood, not evidence that protests were planned or that fear drove any decision.

So what does the record actually show? Sheeran has publicly maintained that Macklemore's removal was the promoter's call. There is no verified evidence that he was ever booked for Glastonbury 2027, let alone that he withdrew.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, and they should be treated with caution. Further line-up announcements are still to come, and they may settle this more plainly than any unnamed source can.