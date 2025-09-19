The viral hit Romantic Homicide by singer D4vd has come under intense scrutiny after the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the artist. Authorities are investigating whether the song, which has surged in popularity following the discovery, has any connection to the teenager's death, sparking widespread public attention and speculation.

What Happened to Celeste Rivas?

On 8 September 2025, authorities discovered the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, at a Hollywood tow yard.

Rivas had been reported missing since April 2024 after leaving her home in Lake Elsinore, California. The vehicle had been abandoned on a street in Hollywood and subsequently towed for storage.

The body was described as severely decomposed, indicating it had been in the vehicle for an extended period. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Rivas' identity and ruled the death as a suspected homicide.

Police launched an immediate investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death and whether any third parties were involved. The shocking discovery has intensified public attention on both the tragic loss and the possible connection to the singer.

Viral Song 'Romantic Homicide' Sparks Speculation

Following news of the discovery, D4vd's viral song 'Romantic Homicide' gained renewed attention on social media and streaming platforms. Fans and commentators speculated whether the lyrics of the track, which explore themes of obsessive love and heartbreak, could have been inspired by Celeste Rivas.

Lines such as 'In the back of my mind, you died. And I didn't even cry, no, not a single tear' and 'In the back of my mind, I killed you. And I didn't even regret it, I can't believe I said it but it's true' have been widely cited online as particularly unsettling in light of the teenager's death.

The surge in streams and social media discussions has raised questions about the possible connection between the artist's lyrics and real-life events, though authorities have not confirmed any link.

Additionally, a previously unreleased song titled 'Celeste', recorded by D4vd in late 2023, circulated online and features lyrics directed at someone named Celeste, further intensifying the speculation.

The singer and the teenager also reportedly share matching 'Shhh...' tattoos, adding to public curiosity about a possible connection. Authorities have executed search warrants at D4vd's residence in Hollywood Hills and are collecting evidence to determine whether there is any link between the songs and the events surrounding Rivas' death.

Police Investigation Underway

Los Angeles police continue to treat the case as a homicide and are investigating the events that led to Rivas' death. Forensic teams are analysing the vehicle, the contents inside, and any potential digital evidence related to D4vd or other parties.

Authorities are also reviewing social media communications and music releases for relevant information. While there has been widespread speculation connecting D4vd's songs to the teen's death, officials have cautioned that no conclusions should be drawn until evidence is verified.

The case remains active, and police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The investigation has also prompted broader discussions about the influence of music and lyrics on real-life situations, highlighting the intersection of art, fame, and legal scrutiny.

Continuing Media Attention

Media outlets and fans alike continue to follow the story, sharing updates about the investigation and the rising popularity of D4vd's music. 'Romantic Homicide' has seen a surge in streams, and searches related to both the song and the possible connection to Celeste Rivas have increased significantly.

Authorities have reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and that all angles, including those related to the singer and his work, are being carefully examined. The case remains under intense public and media scrutiny as developments continue to unfold.