The White House is being transformed into what critics are already calling 'the world's most expensive sports bar' after construction began on a full-scale UFC fighting cage ahead of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Workers have started assembling a massive octagon-shaped arena on the South Lawn, complete with wire fencing, staging platforms and thousands of temporary seats. The event, branded UFC Freedom 250, is set to take place on 14 June and has quickly become one of the most surreal spectacles of Donald Trump's second term in office.

Trump, never one to resist spectacle, previously declared the show would be 'the biggest event' the UFC has ever staged, promising an 'arena right outside the front door of the White House'. Because apparently fireworks and marching bands were simply not dramatic enough.

White House Lawn Set for Knockouts and VIP Luxury

The event is expected to cost around $60 million (£44.3 million), with the UFC insisting it will not make a profit from the show. Instead, parent company TKO Group Holdings has described the extravagant production as a 'long-term investment'.

Despite the eye-watering price tag and months of hype, the actual card will reportedly feature just two championship fights. Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is scheduled to face France's Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, while Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria will take on interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

UFC president Dana White said around 4,300 spectators will attend the event directly on the South Lawn, most of them members of the US military. Meanwhile, another 85,000 free viewing tickets are expected to be distributed for fans gathering nearby at Ellipse Park.

Tickets for the main event itself will not be sold publicly, although the promotion is reportedly preparing exclusive 'high roller' packages for wealthy guests. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, some VIP packages could cost as much as $1.5 million.

Trump has repeatedly boasted about the extraordinary demand for tickets, saying: 'I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets.'

The White House has hosted sports events before, including Easter egg rolls and charity games, but never a live professional combat event complete with cages, title belts and corporate hospitality suites.

Trump's White House Makeover Continues

The UFC project is just the latest in a long list of dramatic renovations and alterations made since Trump returned to office. The president has spent months reshaping the White House to better reflect his trademark style, blending patriotism, luxury and a healthy dose of television spectacle.

Among the most talked-about changes are the addition of gold detailing throughout the Oval Office, the paving over of parts of the historic Rose Garden to create a patio area, and the refurbishment of the Lincoln Bedroom's private bathroom.

The administration has also demolished the East Wing to make space for a planned ballroom project, a move that sparked fierce criticism from historians and preservation groups who accused Trump of turning the presidential residence into a luxury resort.

Supporters, however, argue the UFC event perfectly matches the mood of modern America and reflects Trump's close ties to combat sports. The president has long enjoyed a strong relationship with UFC boss Dana White and frequently attends major fights, often receiving thunderous cheers from crowds.

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Still, many political commentators have questioned whether hosting cage fights on the White House lawn is an appropriate way to celebrate 250 years of American democracy.

For others, though, the image of championship fighters battling under the shadow of the White House may be the most fitting symbol imaginable for America in 2026 — loud, theatrical, deeply divided and impossible to ignore.