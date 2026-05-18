The remains of four missing Italian tourists have been located deep inside Thinwana Kandu, an underwater cave system in the Maldives known locally as the 'Shark Cave', days after the group vanished during a dive in Vaavu Atoll. Their discovery concluded an international search operation that had already claimed another life and raised serious questions about how the fatal dive unfolded.

The incident is now being described as the worst diving disaster in Maldivian history, with six people ultimately losing their lives. The grim recovery inside the 'Shark Cave' has brought a devastating end to a diving expedition that became the country's deadliest underwater disaster.

Elite Divers Reach Deepest Section of Thinwana Kandu to Recover Victims

Read more 5 Photos of Muriel Oddenino: The 31-Year-Old Biologist, Expert Diver Who Died in the Tragic Maldives Scuba Diving Accident 5 Photos of Muriel Oddenino: The 31-Year-Old Biologist, Expert Diver Who Died in the Tragic Maldives Scuba Diving Accident

Authorities confirmed that the victims were found in one of the deepest sections of the cave network after specialist cave divers from Finland joined Maldivian teams in a technically demanding recovery mission. The four bodies were discovered inside the third and deepest chamber of Thinwana Kandu, a submerged cave system near Alimathaa Island in Vaavu Atoll. Officials said the victims had been missing for four days before expert divers finally reached the site.

Recovered were marine ecology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, researcher Muriel Oddenino, and marine biologist Federico Gualtieri. Their diving instructor, Gianluca Benedetti, had already been found earlier near the cave entrance.

Divernet reported that the operation required assistance from Divers Alert Network Europe (DAN Europe), which deployed three Finnish technical cave divers equipped with advanced closed-circuit rebreathers. Their initial exploration reportedly lasted around three hours and focused on locating the victims and assessing the environment for recovery planning.

Recovery Mission Turned Deadly as Search Diver Also Died

The tragedy deepened when Maldivian military diver Mohamed Mahudhee died during recovery efforts.

Reports stated that Mahudhee became ill during an earlier mission and later died from complications linked to decompression sickness, prompting authorities to briefly suspend the operation. His death raised the overall toll to six people.

The dangerous conditions highlighted the risks facing recovery teams. Local rescue divers initially lacked equipment capable of penetrating the cave system and reaching the required depths, leading to calls for international assistance.

Investigation Focuses on Depth Limits and Cave Dive Permissions

Investigators are now examining whether the expedition exceeded authorised limits.

According to Maldivian officials, the Italian group had travelled to the area as part of a scientific coral research mission linked to the University of Genoa. However, authorities indicated that their permit covered marine research activity and did not include cave diving.

The dive reportedly reached approximately 50 metres, well beyond the Maldives' recreational diving limit of 30 metres. Officials are also investigating whether the group descended deeper than approved and whether the cave exploration had been planned in advance.

Experts noted that cave diving at such depths presents significant hazards, including reduced visibility, confined spaces and increased physiological risks. Beyond the cave entrance, the environment reportedly becomes completely dark, making navigation considerably more difficult.

Thinwana Kandu Disaster Sends Shockwaves Through Diving Community

The incident has reverberated across the global diving community and among marine researchers in Italy.

Among those lost was Montefalcone, an associate professor and respected marine ecologist whose work focused on coastal ecosystems and biodiversity. Her daughter Giorgia had reportedly accompanied the expedition as part of the research group.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued for Muriel Oddenino and Federico Gualtieri, both of whom were involved in marine science work and field research. Their deaths have added a deeply personal dimension to a tragedy already marked by extraordinary risks and a difficult recovery operation.

The investigation into the circumstances of the dive remains ongoing. Maldivian authorities have not confirmed whether formal charges will be brought in connection with the incident.