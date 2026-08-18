Berkshire Hathaway made a major change to its stock portfolio during the second quarter of 2026, buying nearly $20 billion more equities than it sold. The shift came during Greg Abel's first year as chief executive and ended a 14-quarter run in which Berkshire was a net seller of equities.

The company's latest 13F filing provides a snapshot of its US-listed holdings at the end of June. Berkshire held about $299.3 billion in reportable US equities, according to Morningstar. Including foreign investments, its stock holdings were worth about $344.3 billion.

Here are eight notable stock moves disclosed in the filing every investor must know.

1. Alphabet Became the Standout Purchase

Alphabet was Berkshire's biggest disclosed purchase during the quarter. Berkshire bought 24.5 million Class A shares worth an estimated $7.9 billion. It also purchased 23.6 million Class C shares valued at about $7.6 billion.

The purchases increased Berkshire's Alphabet stake by 83%, taking the holding to roughly 106 million shares worth about $37 billion. Alphabet became Berkshire's third-largest stock holding, behind Apple and American Express. Warren Buffett previously said he initiated Berkshire's investment in Alphabet. He has also said Abel has the final say on Berkshire's investment decisions.

2. Bank of America Faced Another Cut

Berkshire continued reducing its Bank of America position. The company sold about 30.2 million shares during the second quarter, worth an estimated $1.6 billion. It was the fifth consecutive quarter in which Berkshire reduced its stake in the bank. Bank of America remained one of Berkshire's largest holdings at the end of June, although its position has fallen substantially since the sell-down began in 2024.

3. Capital One Saw a Major Reduction

Berkshire sharply reduced its Capital One position during the quarter. It sold about 4.2 million shares worth roughly $795 million. The transaction reduced the position by about 58%. Berkshire also reduced its Ally Financial stake by about 7%, adding to changes across its financial holdings.

4. Delta Air Lines Received Another Purchase

Berkshire added 17.5 million Delta Air Lines shares during the quarter, worth about $1.4 billion. The purchase expanded a position initially opened in the first quarter of 2026, making Delta one of the newer investments in Berkshire's portfolio under Abel.

5. Lennar Saw Both Buying and Selling

Berkshire's activity in Lennar involved both selling and buying. The company sold about 9.3 million Class A shares for an estimated $830 million. At the same time, it purchased about 12.4 million Class B shares worth roughly $1.1 billion. The transactions changed Berkshire's exposure between Lennar's two share classes while maintaining its investment in the homebuilder.

6. Kroger Was Among the Holdings Trimmed

Berkshire sold about 11 million Kroger shares during the second quarter. The transaction was worth approximately $700 million. Kroger was among several holdings Berkshire reduced during the quarter.

7. Constellation Brands Was Eliminated

Berkshire sold its remaining shares in Constellation Brands during the quarter, ending an investment that had lasted about a year and a half. Constellation owns beer brands including Modelo and Corona.

The company reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook last year amid tariff pressures on imported beer and weaker demand among Hispanic consumers. Berkshire does not publicly explain individual stock trades, so the filing does not establish why the company exited the position.

8. Nucor Also Faced a Reduction

Nucor was another holding Berkshire reduced during the second quarter as the company adjusted its portfolio. The filing showed Berkshire cutting its stake in the steelmaker while also trimming other positions, including Kroger and DaVita. The reduction adds to the evidence that Berkshire was selectively repositioning parts of its long-standing portfolio even as it increased its overall equity purchases.

Berkshire Returned as a Net Stock Buyer

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The broader figures show the scale of Berkshire's change in trading activity. The company bought about $23.5 billion of equities during the quarter and sold roughly $3.7 billion, resulting in net purchases of approximately $19.8 billion. That ended Berkshire's 14-quarter streak of selling more stocks than it bought.

The filing offers investors a clearer picture of how Berkshire deployed capital during Abel's first year as chief executive, with Alphabet emerging as the largest disclosed purchase and several long-standing positions being reduced.