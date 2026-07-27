Billionaire Louis Vuitton boss Bernard Arnault has used a rare public letter and X post to hit back at claims his children are locked in a succession battle over his luxury empire. The 77-year-old LVMH chairman insists his family simply call on Sundays, accusing reports of turning ordinary conversations into stories of intrigue and rivalry over who will eventually succeed him.

The world's richest luxury mogul is facing scrutiny over who will ultimately run LVMH, the group behind brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany. Reports have framed the family's internal dynamics as competitive, prompting Arnault to respond in unusually personal terms and defend both his heirs and the way succession is handled.

Arnault Defends 'Ordinary' Family Sundays in Succession Row

In a three-page letter shared by LVMH and then amplified on his newly created X account, Arnault complains that with the Arnaults, apparently, there is no discussion, only plotting; no deliberation, only rivalry. He contrasts that picture with his own view of family life, saying his children work across different LVMH houses and call each other on Sundays like any other family.

Merci : la réaction de Bernard Arnault à « l’enquête » du Monde pic.twitter.com/DylBhaXzS2 — LVMH_Presse (@LVMH_Presse) July 26, 2026

The English version for those who would like to read it.



It is worth the read. pic.twitter.com/dnmXsMPa6D — Bill Cortese (@BillCortese) July 27, 2026

He goes further in one line that has quickly circulated online: What is called a Sunday in an ordinary family is called a plot in ours. The phrase directly targets reports that described his household as a succession drama, and it underpins his message that he rejects suggestions of secret manoeuvring over who will inherit the top job.

Arnault also stresses that his children's roles at LVMH are professional, not driven by personal rivalry. In the letter, he points to their responsibilities running major brands and building teams, arguing that family members spend their time on business decisions rather than on plotting against one another.

The billionaire's intervention is highly unusual given his long-standing reluctance to discuss succession in detail. For years he has brushed off questions about who might take over, even as his age and LVMH's valuation have pushed governance and succession closer to the centre of investor debate.

LVMH Succession Plan Under Investor Spotlight

Some shareholders, including DWS portfolio manager Stefan Bauknecht and Edmond de Rothschild fund manager Ariane Hayate, have called for LVMH to set out a clearer succession blueprint. They have warned that uncertainty at the top of such a large group could become a governance risk. Knowing how and to whom Arnault plans to hand over the company would help support confidence in LVMH's long-term direction, they have argued.

A previous restructuring of the Arnault family holding structure in 2022 offered only a partial glimpse of the architecture behind the scenes. Under that arrangement, each of Arnault's five children is reported to hold an equal stake in a key partnership designed to control voting power in LVMH once their father is no longer in charge, according to public filings and company disclosures at the time.

This kind of equal shareholding aims to keep control of LVMH within the Arnault family for decades. It aims to provide long-term stability for the group, but it still leaves open the question of how future disagreements over strategy or leadership would be handled.

Against that backdrop, Arnault's latest letter and X post appear aimed at keeping the focus on unity rather than on the possibility of future disputes. By highlighting routine Sunday calls and insisting that his children cooperate across the group, he is trying to cast the family structure as a strength rather than a source of instability.

Succession Questions Arnault's Letter Left Unanswered

LVMH has confirmed that succession plans exist, but the company has declined to publish details. It has said that its frameworks cover medium-term scenarios and unexpected events, while declining to spell out who would step in if Arnault were suddenly unable to lead.

For now, the latest exchange leaves a gap between Arnault's assurance that his family is not plotting and investors' wish for a clearer roadmap. His rare decision to write at length and post on X shows that he feels the need to answer the succession plot narrative head on, but it does not fully resolve questions over who will eventually run the world's biggest luxury group.