Eight fans stormed out of a Texas church mid-gig after country singer Aaron Lee Tasjan dared to sing about America's rawest wounds. His crime? A tune that name-checked the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, transgender rights and immigration in the same breath as hotdogs and founding mothers.

Now the 39-year-old is refusing to back down, insisting his song was never meant to lecture, only to heal.

For country singer Aaron Lee Tasjan, his song 'I Love America Better Than You', performed at his concert at 1859 St. Joseph's Church in Galveston, Texas, was intended to raise awareness of political and cultural issues facing the United States. Among the references woven into the song were President Barack Obama, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, immigration and transgender rights.

The 39-year-old later explained it was his way of trying to heal a torn nation. He was singing about the issues plaguing the country but stressed it was not criticism or finger-pointing. Rather, it was a way of illuminating issues and pointing out that these remain unanswered.

Here is an excerpt from Tasjan's song:

'I love America better than you / Her founding mothers and her hotdogs too / First Black president / Insurrectionists / I love America better than you,' before ending with, 'I love America better than you / Her crowded cities and her hotdogs too / Land of immigrants / Queer Trans feminists / I love America better than you.'

Unfortunately, some concertgoers took exception to the tune. According to the singer, about eight people walked out.

As far as he is concerned, Tasjan respected their decision and instead called on others to keep reflecting on their values, since this paints a picture of the values of each for the country.

'I appreciate all 8 of the folks who walked out of my concert for exercising their free will, and at the same time, I invite all of us to continue to reflect on our own values as the values of the individual paint a picture of the values of our country,' Tasjan wrote on his Facebook page.

Music Is Not Just About Selling Tickets

Read more Why Did Fans Walk Out of Aaron Lee Tasjan Concert? Singer Breaks Silence After Eight Audience Members Leave Mid-Performance Why Did Fans Walk Out of Aaron Lee Tasjan Concert? Singer Breaks Silence After Eight Audience Members Leave Mid-Performance

Unfortunate as the walkout may have been, Tasjan went on to argue that performing is not just about selling tickets or merchandise. The 39-year-old said it is the proper delivery of a song's message that matters, and ensuring listeners understand it.

'For me, I believe in the power of medicinal properties in songs. I think songs can serve the function of healing, reminding, and comforting, but most importantly, telling the truth. The truth itself is a noble pursuit,' Tasjan said.

However, he is also aware that even with an artist's best efforts, listeners will react differently — as proven by the eight who left his concert.

'The reality of its complicated nature may leave you uncomfortable, bewildered, exhausted, or even angry. The truth asks more of us. It asks us to sit with discomfort. It asks us to expand our thinking. It creates a scenario in which we must look at ourselves,' the singer explained.

Tasjan, who blends country, Americana and indie rock, has released six studio albums and earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song for 'Diamond Studded Shoes'.

A Pattern Among Outspoken Artists

One of America's more successful singers, Tasjan is not immune to criticism for lacing his songs with political undertones.

He is far from alone. Bruce Springsteen has faced similar backlash for doing the same.

Springsteen has repeatedly criticised President Trump during his 'Land of Hope and Dreams' tour this year, prompting Trump to call him a 'dried up prune'.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger recently suggested audiences do not come to concerts to hear political speeches.

'You don't want to lecture them,' Jagger said when asked about Springsteen's onstage remarks, adding that his job is to give fans 'the best time they possibly can'.

Tasjan, for his part, is not asking for permission. Where Jagger sees a stage as a place to escape reality, Tasjan sees it as a place to confront it — and he has made peace with the cost of that choice.

Eight walkouts have not shaken his conviction that a song can still do the work of healing, even when it stings first. For Tasjan, the truth was never meant to be comfortable. It was only ever meant to be honest.