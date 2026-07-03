President Donald Trump is facing a renewed storm of ethical scrutiny after suggesting in a recent interview that his sons, Don Jr and Eric, effectively possess 'inside information' regarding the family's vast business interests. The comments, made during a discussion on the pressures of the presidency, have arrived just days after a landmark federal financial disclosure revealed the President earned more than $1.4 billion (£1.1 billion) from cryptocurrency ventures alone in the last year.

The 927-page filing, published on 30 June by the US Office of Government Ethics, has provided the most detailed look yet at the Trump family's commercial expansion during his second term. With revenue from digital assets now eclipsing his long-standing property portfolio, critics and ethics watchdogs argue that the intersection of state policy and private wealth has shifted from a concern to a defining feature of the administration.

The 'Inside Information' Controversy

The controversy began when Trump, speaking to CNBC, defended his children against claims that their business dealings create conflicts of interest.

In his CNBC interview at the White House, Trump argued that his children are put in an impossible position because almost anything they do can be framed as a conflict of interest. He then appeared to go further, saying that if his sons buy stocks or even a truck, people could claim they were acting on 'inside information.'

He said, 'I feel badly, in a way, for my kids,' before adding that the presidency is so 'powerful' and so 'big' that even ordinary business decisions get dragged into the political glare.

Trump's point was that his children face scrutiny because a president's policy reach touches almost everything, from cars to energy to finance. He offered a strange cupcake factory example to make it plain, saying that people would ask how his energy policy would affect the business if they opened one. It was a ramble, frankly, but one with a sharp edge, because the phrase 'inside information' is the sort of thing that invites very specific questions.

Family Business Dealings Under Renewed Focus

The interview came only days after the disclosure filing put Trump's recent finances back under a harsh light. The filing showed that his crypto ventures alone generated a staggering amount of income, with more than $500 million from World Liberty Financial token sales and more than $600 million from CIC Digital LLC, which sells meme coins featuring his face, according to reporting on the disclosure.

Trump also said in the interview that there was 'nothing illegal' and 'nothing wrong' with the crypto business, while pointing to conflict-of-interest rules that, he argued, do not require the president or vice president to recuse themselves as other officials might.

When a president talks about his children receiving 'inside information,' even casually, it is hardly surprising that the questions about trading come fast.

The disclosure itself paints a broader picture of a political family whose business model has become unusually intertwined with the office Trump now holds. Trump has said his sons handle his finances, and his family's companies have continued to benefit from the Trump brand while he has been back in power.

Read more Trump Made $2.2 Billion While in Office: Crypto Gains Outshine Real Estate in New Financial Disclosure Trump Made $2.2 Billion While in Office: Crypto Gains Outshine Real Estate in New Financial Disclosure

Disclosure Puts Wealth Back In Focus

The same filing also showed how much money Trump made from business lines that did not exist in his first presidential term, including Trump-branded Bibles, sneakers and watches, with the watches alone bringing in $4.7 million. According to reports, the disclosure also showed about $515 million from World Liberty Financial token sales and $65 million from sales of equity in WLF's holding company.

That matters because the whole debate is not just about one interview line. It is about how a president who has long fused personal brand and public office continues to operate when those two things now overlap almost everywhere.

Trump insisted his children have their own lives and had been doing business long before he ran for office. Yet the moment he used the phrase 'inside information,' the old questions came rushing back, and with them a rather awkward one for the White House: Who exactly is supposed to be reassured by that?

And with the latest financial disclosure data now public, the debate is no longer about hypothetical conflicts. It is about whether the current ethical safeguards are sufficient for a presidency that is arguably the most commercially integrated in modern history.