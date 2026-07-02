King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are reportedly no longer speaking after the monarch stripped his younger brother of his royal titles, with the fallout stretching from Buckingham Palace to a police arrest earlier this year. The reported breakdown, first detailed in the magazine's latest royal round-up, shows just how far the family rift has hardened, and how little room is left for sentiment.

The news came after Buckingham Palace said in October 2025 that it had begun a formal process to remove Andrew's style, titles and honours, while also serving notice for him to surrender the Royal Lodge lease and move into private accommodation. Months later, in February 2026, Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, adding a fresh layer of embarrassment to a story that had already become toxic for the monarchy.

A Royal Rift That Went Silent

According to Us Weekly, a source said Charles and Andrew 'haven't spoken since' the king took the decision to strip him of his titles. The magazine said the brothers 'have no relationship,' while royal editor Emily Nash described things as 'incredibly strained.'

That is a long way from the old arrangement, when Andrew was still part of the royal furniture and, by all accounts, one of the few people who could make Charles laugh. The report quoted a source saying Andrew was "the loud, crazy one", while Charles was 'measured and refined,' a contrast that now reads like a snapshot from another era altogether.

The emotional language in the report is hard to miss. One source said Charles was devastated by the scandal and that 'it felt like a death,' a line that may be unverified in the strictest sense but still captures the bleak mood surrounding the row. The palace has not publicly framed it that way, of course, but the distance between the brothers appears to be real enough.

Palace Pressure On Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The palace has tried to present the October 2025 move as a necessary one, not a family tantrum dressed up in constitutional language. Its statement said the measures were 'deemed necessary' despite Andrew continuing to deny the allegations against him, and made clear that the King and Queen's sympathies remained with victims and survivors of abuse.

That wording matters, because it shows where Charles has chosen to plant the flag. Royal editor Emily Nash told the magazine that Charles had come out in support of victims and that the decision sent a powerful message, while royal biographer Christopher Andersen said the king acted decisively and had been right to do so.

There is also the William question hovering in the background, because the family's internal geometry is never simple. Nash said Charles and Prince William were 'in lockstep' over Andrew's removal from royal life, adding that they were both resolute about the steps they had taken. It is the kind of unity the palace likes to project, even if the cost is a colder household behind the curtains.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Smaller World

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Andrew's new life looks considerably smaller, and not just because the titles are gone. The magazine reported that he has stopped answering most calls and spends time walking, while also asking for his model soldiers from storage so he can keep busy with hobbies. It is a peculiar detail, a bit sad, a bit odd, and very human in a story that has otherwise been mostly about disgrace and institutional damage.

What happens next is not exactly mysterious, but it is still unresolved in the way these royal sagas often are. Andrew remains under the shadow of February's arrest, while the palace continues to deal with the reputational fallout of having to cut one of its own loose so publicly.

And so the picture now is brutally simple. Charles has acted, Andrew has been pushed further out, and the two brothers reportedly do not speak at all. The monarchy will carry on, because it always does, but this one has left a mark, and a fairly nasty one at that.