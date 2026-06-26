Prince Harry has allegedly warned friends in the US that Prince William could be a 'total nightmare' when he eventually becomes king, an insider has claimed, deepening questions over the state of the brothers' relationship as the Prince of Wales takes on more of the monarchy's duties in London.

For context, the alleged remarks about Prince William's future reign surface just as royal watchers had begun to speculate about a tentative thaw between Harry and King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

While there have been reports of more frequent communication between father and son, the same cannot be said of the royal brothers, whose estrangement has only hardened since Harry and Meghan's 2020 move to California and the subsequent public fall‑out over Spare and the Sussexes' media projects.

According to reportswhich cited an unnamed source described as being close to Harry's circle, the Duke of Sussex has recently been 'very snarky' about Prince William in private conversations.

The insider alleged that Harry has openly questioned whether his elder brother has the temperament to be an effective and measured monarch and has voiced concern about how William might wield power when he finally ascends the throne.

Harry's Alleged 'Total Nightmare' Warning About King William

The news came after the same source claimed Harry has been particularly blunt in his character assessment of the Prince of Wales. In comments that, if accurate, go well beyond the usual sibling gripes, Harry is said to believe William is 'itching for power' and that the Crown will amplify, not calm, his more difficult traits.

'Harry is very snarky about William,' the insider said. They went on to allege that Harry has warned that his brother could become a 'total nightmare' once he is king, portraying William as someone who relishes authority more than the public realises.

Perhaps the most cutting suggestion is that, in Harry's reported view, the public knows only a carefully curated image of the future monarch. The source claimed Harry has told confidants that 'people don't know the real William' and would be 'shocked' if they saw the side of him Harry says he witnessed growing up inside the royal bubble.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace traditionally do not comment on anonymous briefings about private royal conversations, and there has been no official response to the latest allegations. Without corroboration, they remain firmly in the realm of insider gossip, but given the family involved, that gossip travels fast.

Inside Harry's Picture Of A 'Vindictive' Prince William

To recall, Harry himself laid out a blistering portrait of his relationship with William in his 2023 memoir Spare, accusing his older brother of physical confrontation, shouting rows and long‑simmering resentment. At the time, the book marked an unprecedented public airing of grievances between a future king and his spare, and relations have appeared frozen ever since.

Beyond the 'total nightmare' comment, Harry has allegedly described William as 'vindictive' and unusually stubborn. The insider claimed Harry believes William 'struggles when things don't go his way' and that this pattern stretches back to their childhood at Kensington Palace and later at Highgrove and Balmoral.

In Harry's reported telling, William is 'very touchy and quick to explode,' someone who does not easily let slights go. That character sketch will sound familiar to anyone who read Spare, but what is new here is the framing of those traits in the context of a future king who, in theory at least, is supposed to embody stability and restraint.

Royal commentators will point out that there is another side to the story that never quite makes the glossy magazine spreads. William has spent the past year increasing his public workload while the King undergoes treatment and the Princess of Wales recovers from major abdominal surgery and ongoing cancer treatment. Kensington Palace has presented him as focused, dutiful and determined to modernise the monarchy's work around mental health, homelessness and the environment.

A Family Rift With Political Implications

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For starters, the timing of these alleged remarks about Prince William's potential reign is awkward. The monarchy is in a period of visible transition, with Charles delegating more high‑profile engagements to his heir while the working royal roster has shrunk.

William's team is carefully crafting his image as a future king who is both relatable and serious, someone who takes the job but not himself too seriously.

Having his own brother, even off the record, question whether he has the temperament to handle the top job cuts directly across that narrative. It also invites a more uncomfortable question that rarely gets asked out loud in Britain: what happens if the next monarch is, frankly, a difficult personality? There is no job interview for the role.

People close to William have in the past pushed back against Harry's portrayals, arguing, in essence, that sibling rivalry and the pressure of royal life have coloured the duke's view. They point to William's long record of carefully controlled public behaviour, his caution in political matters and his sometimes maddeningly bland speeches as evidence that he is, if anything, the opposite of a hot‑head.

The truth, as ever with this family, probably sits in a messier middle. Brothers can see each other's worst traits more sharply than anyone else. They can also misread them or, in moments of anger, exaggerate them. None of us, after all, would love our sibling's most annoyed description of us ending up in print.