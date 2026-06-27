Prince Andrew is alleged to have threatened to 'go nuclear' against the monarchy from his retreat in Norfolk unless King Charles agrees to pay out millions for him and the wider York family, according to a source who claims the former prince is pushing fresh cash demands behind the scenes.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has been largely absent from public life since King Charles moved to strip him of his remaining royal duties and, eventually, his long-time home at Royal Lodge almost ten months ago. The exile followed years of scandal over Andrew's association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a civil sexual assault case that he settled without admission of liability, and the subsequent collapse of his standing with the public. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing where allegations have been made.

The news of these alleged 'go nuclear' threats comes after another odd episode reportedly involving Andrew at Marsh Farm, his current base on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. One account claims he launched into a surreal 'tirade' at staff, demanding he be addressed as 'The Duke' and warning that a vampire would appear to 'suck every drop of blood from my royal veins' if they failed to comply. The Palace has not publicly responded to that story.

Ex-Prince Andrew's New Ultimatum to King Charles

The insider, speaking anonymously, paints a picture of a man consumed by resentment and convinced he has been unfairly erased from royal life.

'Make no mistake, this is a man who's hell bent on revenge and with nothing much left to lose,' the source says. 'He's absolutely seething and has convinced himself that Charles is deliberately trying to erase him and the entire York branch of the family.'

According to this account, Andrew believes he has been 'frozen out' while other royals quietly continue their public roles. Since leaving Royal Lodge, where he had been entrenched for decades, he is said to have brooded over perceived slights and to have recast himself as a victim of a broader clean-up operation rather than the architect of his own downfall.

The same insider claims that underneath the grievance lies a very specific demand. Andrew allegedly wants King Charles to provide 'significantly greater' financial support, not only for him but also for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

'Even though Charles is still footing the bill for much of his lifestyle, Andrew isn't nearly satisfied with the arrangement and believes he's owed far more,' the source says. 'He wants money from Charles as compensation for his own eviction and he says Sarah deserves a chunk too.'

This is where the prospect of Andrew 'going nuclear' comes in. The insider alleges that Andrew has made it clear in private that if Charles does not 'shape up' and meet these demands, he may retaliate by exposing damaging information about his brother and others at the top of the Firm. None of that can be substantiated, and no details of any specific alleged 'dirt' have been provided, but the very idea of a rogue royal threatening to spill secrets is enough to give Palace aides sleepless nights.

Why Ex-Prince Andrew Still Worries the Palace

For starters, Andrew's fall has already inflicted serious reputational harm on the monarchy. He was once part of the inner circle, with decades of access to the family's most private conversations and arrangements. If he ever chose to talk in detail, credible or not, it would be a nightmare to manage.

'He's extremely fired up and saying that if Charles doesn't shape up and essentially give in to his demands, he's going to have no choice but to go nuclear,' the insider claims. 'There is no doubt he has piles of dirt, especially on his brother.'

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. But even the perception that Andrew might start unloading is enough to shift the power dynamic in a family that normally prides itself on tight discipline and silence. It is also a deeply awkward look, to put it mildly, for a king who has promised a slimmed-down, more accountable monarchy.

Housing tensions have become another flashpoint. Questions have already been raised about Andrew's former use of Crown Estate properties linked to Royal Lodge, and there has been scrutiny of where the Yorks will live in future as Charles continues to streamline royal accommodation. The insider suggests Andrew has now cast himself as the self-appointed 'protector' of his daughters and their children, vowing to 'make an almighty stink' if Beatrice and Eugenie are sidelined or moved on.

'He's seized on this idea that he has to step in and look out for his daughters and their children, like he's some great protector of the York family, which a lot of people find pretty laughable,' the source says.

It is a messy picture. On one hand, Beatrice and Eugenie appear to maintain cordial relations with the wider family. Their recent attendance at Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling, where they mingled with senior royals, was read by many royal watchers as evidence that the York sisters remain welcome at big family events.

On the other hand, the insider claims Andrew interpreted the wedding differently, reportedly urging his daughters to 'hold their heads high and fight for their place.'

'He clearly wants to stir up trouble and he's using his daughters to do it now that he's been exiled,' the source says. 'Most people see it as another example of him wanting to play the hero when, at the end of the day, it's all very selfishly motivated.'

A Dangerous Game of Royal Chicken

The broader problem for King Charles is obvious. Any move to increase financial support for a man widely seen as toxic would likely land badly with the public. Taxpayers have already watched one enormous settlement, multiple legal bills and a very public car crash of that infamous Newsnight interview. The idea of quietly funnelling more money towards the ex-prince so he does not cause trouble would be political dynamite.

Yet, according to the insider, Palace aides are acutely aware of the alternative.

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'They don't want to reward what they see as outrageous behaviour, but everyone is also painfully aware that Andrew could inflict enormous reputational damage if he chose to start talking,' the source says. 'He's already radioactive, but there's a fear he could become an even bigger monster for the monarchy if he decides he wants other people to suffer as much as he believes he has.'

That is the bind, and it is a grim one. A disgraced ex-royal, 'hell bent on revenge' and with, in his own mind, nothing much left to lose, is not the kind of family problem that can be solved with a polite statement and a new photo-call. At some point, Charles will have to decide how much that silence is worth paying for, if he pays for it at all.