It can be recalled that LeBron James jokingly claimed he was 'broke' during a podcast appearance last year. Now, the clip has suddenly resurfaced online and is once again drawing attention as it sharply contrasts with the basketball icon's widely reported billionaire status.

The viral moment has prompted fans to revisit just how vast James' business empire has become. While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar insisted that Google's estimate of his wealth was inaccurate, publicly available figures suggest he remains one of the richest athletes in sporting history.

LeBron Denies His Billionaire Status

James addressed his finances during an appearance on Complex's '360 with Speedy' in 2025 September, dismissing online estimates of his fortune in typically light-hearted fashion.

'Google search is a lie,' the four-time MVP said. 'It's way less. I got a couple thousand in my bank. That's it. I got a couple thousand. Everything I got on, free. This LeBron edition Richard Mille, free. You see my wedding band? It says, 'My queen.' Free!'

He then doubled down on the joke.

'I ain't got no money, man. My kids got all the money now. NILs (name, image and likeness rights) and sh*t. They got all the money. They take care of dad now. I'm broke.'

LeBron James laughs off reports claiming he has a $1.2 billion net worth



“That is a lie.”



“It’s way less.”



“I’ve only got a couple thousand in my bank.”



“Everything I’ve got on is free.”



“My Richard Mille? Free.”



“My wedding band? Free.”



“I ain’t got no money, man. I’m… pic.twitter.com/WkuMe2DFBN — Bassey (@0xBassey) July 7, 2026

Although clearly delivered with humour, the remarks continue to circulate widely on social media whenever discussions about James' wealth emerge.

The reality is markedly different. In June 2022, Forbes estimated James' net worth at $1 billion (£749 million), making him only the second NBA player after Michael Jordan to reach billionaire status. The milestone carried added significance because James achieved it while still playing at an elite level.

Jordan amassed most of his wealth after retiring from basketball through investments, endorsements and the explosive growth of the Jordan Brand. James, by contrast, built much of his fortune during his playing career, combining record-breaking NBA earnings with a diversified investment strategy that has become a blueprint for modern athletes.

The James Business Empire

Rather than relying solely on endorsement income, James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter have focused on acquiring ownership stakes in companies with long-term growth potential through LRMR Management.

One of the cornerstones of that strategy is The SpringHill Company, the entertainment business co-founded by James and Carter. Formed through the merger of SpringHill Entertainment and athlete-media platform Uninterrupted, the company has been valued at around $725 million (£540 million) and has produced projects including Space Jam: A New Legacy and HBO's The Shop.

James also signed a lifetime agreement with Nike in 2015. The landmark partnership is widely regarded as one of the most lucrative endorsement deals ever awarded to an athlete, with reports estimating its lifetime value at more than $1 billion (more than £745 million).

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His investments extend well beyond media and apparel. James owns a significant stake in Fenway Sports Group, giving him indirect ownership interests in some of the world's biggest sporting franchises, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Away from sport and entertainment, James has assembled an extensive property portfolio. His holdings include a mansion in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, a waterfront estate in Coconut Grove, Miami, and several luxury homes in Los Angeles, including a Beverly Hills property reportedly worth around $36 million (£27 million).