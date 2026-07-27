A 31-year-old man armed with two kitchen knives stabbed three women, including a pregnant victim, in north-west Paris on Monday morning and is reported to have claimed a divine order for the attack.

After being detained by an off-duty police officer and pinned down by bystanders near the Porte de Clichy, the suspect allegedly told the crowd, 'it is Allah who ordered me to do it'. The attack came just days after a series of violent incidents across Europe, including a deadly vehicle attack at a Pride parade in Berlin and a fatal stabbing in south-west London.

'Incoherent Statements' Complicate the Paris Stabbing Probe

The Paris stabbings took place between the Les Deux Coupoles brasserie and a nearby tram stop. Interior minister Laurent Nunez said the victims, aged 19, 24 and 36, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital as emergencies.

Read more Berlin Police Detail Attack: Suspect Used Vehicle and Knife to Target Pride Marchers Berlin Police Detail Attack: Suspect Used Vehicle and Knife to Target Pride Marchers

Officials later said their lives were not in danger. Geoffroy Boulard, mayor of the arrondissement, confirmed that one of the injured women was pregnant, although the extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

Footage verified by Reuters showed the attacker holding a knife in each hand. The motive remains unclear. French outlet Le Figaro reported the religious justification, but authorities urged restraint.

Nunez warned against immediately classifying the stabbings as Islamic terrorism. He referred to the man's 'incoherent remarks' and an 'unbalanced' psychological profile, suggesting mental health problems might be a key factor.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is currently only monitoring the case, which is being handled by standard Paris prosecutors.

Translations of the exchange at the scene capture the confrontation between the restrained suspect and members of the public. One bystander reportedly shouted, 'there is no Allah, bro', while another urged the crowd to 'stampede this son of a b----'.

A third person said, 'no, seriously, he is crazy', shortly before a woman cried out, 'he stabbed my girl here'.

A Weekend of Violence Precedes the Paris Stabbing Incident

The attack in the French capital closely follows a fatal vehicular assault in Germany. On Saturday, a suspect identified as Abdul Ballout drove a rented minivan into a Pride gathering in Berlin, killing one woman and wounding 29 others.

He fled the scene and was shot dead by German police the next day after a manhunt. Ballout held German citizenship and had Lebanese roots, and officials are examining whether Islamic extremism may have played a role.

Just hours before the Berlin attack, Metropolitan Police responded to a fatal incident near Clapham High Street in south-west London. A 22-year-old man died after being stabbed at about 4.30am local time on Saturday.

Police later arrested six men on suspicion of murder in connection with the London killing.

BREAKING:



The man who carried out today’s mass-stabbing against 3 women in Paris says



“It was Allah who ordered me to do it” pic.twitter.com/HATeNVVb8y — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 27, 2026

White House Previously Warned of Demographic Shifts

These recent incidents come after warnings from the White House about European stability. A National Security Strategy report released months ago raised concerns about mass migration and demographic change.

The administration cited a number of terror attacks carried out by migrants and referred to financial pressures on European states.

The White House material drew on studies suggesting asylum migration costs the Netherlands around £405,000 ($515,000) per person. It also said illegal immigration cost France about £1.54 billion ($1.96 billion) in 2023.

The report noted that non-Western migrants accounted for a disproportionate share of violent crime in Denmark and Germany.

The immigration status of the suspects in the three recent attacks has not been confirmed. Investigators are still working to establish their motives and psychological state.