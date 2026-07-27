A new documentary broadcast on Saturday has reported on a childhood dynamic that frustrated a young Prince Harry. Ahead of Prince George turning 13 on July 25, the television special explored how the late Queen Mother routinely sidelined the younger prince in favour of Prince William.

The news came after another royal commentator urged the Duke of Sussex to 'stop grumbling', claiming he thrives on family drama. For context, the hour-long broadcast offered audiences a glimpse into royal household dynamics, contrasting how the Prince and Princess of Wales raise their children versus the upbringing William and Harry experienced throughout the 1980s.

Prince Harry Reportedly Resented The Childhood Snub

Midway through the programme, editor-at-large Richard Kay noted a traditional royal dynamic that created tension. He explained that the institutional structure is inherently difficult, stating, 'The heir and the spare thing is a little bit cruel.'

According to Kay, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis technically occupy the secondary role today, the situation is handled differently now. 'Yes, Charlotte and Louis are spares as it were, like Harry,' Kay observed. 'He obviously resents the heir and the spare thing, but Diana definitely tried to protect him from that.'

Diana Addressed Queen Mother Over Childhood Snub

To address the situation, the late Princess of Wales reportedly confronted the royal matriarch. Kay recounted an incident where Diana complained to the Queen Mother about Queen Elizabeth's habit of always seating the future King next to her because he was deemed important.

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She reportedly asked, 'Grandmama, please can you show the same to Harry?' The expert suspected the elderly royal found it difficult to alter her ingrained ways. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these historical claims, so take everything lightly.

Modern Royal Rules Prevent Historic Childhood Snub

This historic dynamic contrasts with the modern British monarchy, which was reshaped by the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013. The landmark reform abolished outdated male-preference rules, ensuring Princess Charlotte retains her rightful place in the line of succession ahead of her younger brother.

Under the new legislation, birth order dictates the hierarchy, meaning a younger male can no longer bypass an older sister. This prevents the specific situation once faced by Princess Anne, marking a departure from the traditional rules that governed Harry's early years.

Lucrative Memoir Followed The Royal Childhood Snub

The source says Harry resented the heir-and-spare dynamic, a theme he highlighted when he titled his 2023 memoir Spare. The controversial book contains wild claims directed at the Royal Family, most notably Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla.

Financially, sharing this perspective generated significant revenue, though exact numbers vary by source. Reports indicated he earned £22 million from the book's release (a release that notably landed just days after Catherine's 41st birthday). Furthermore,reports note that he secured a £16 million advance as part of a £32 million four-book deal struck in June 2021.

Bestselling author Richard Osman discussed these reported figures on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment. Drawing on his publishing industry expertise, the writer explained how such deals function, noting an author does not see royalties until the publisher recoups their initial outlay.

Osman remarked on the book's financial scale, stating it is impossible to overestimate how much money it generated. 'Got a $20million advance,' he explained, adding that once a publisher makes back that specific investment, sliding scales determine the subsequent royalties. Spare quickly became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in UK history following its publication by Penguin Random House.