Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may have spent years navigating the reputational fallout from their father Prince Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But experts say one thing is unlikely to change: their financial security.

Royal finances expert Norman Baker, and author of 'And What Do You Do? What the Royal Family Don't Want You to Know' argues that, despite renewed scrutiny of the York family, the sisters remain protected by a combination of inherited wealth, trust funds, rent-free royal homes and affluent marriages.

The issue has resurfaced as public interest in Andrew continues following his effective withdrawal from royal life. While Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and no longer undertakes official royal duties, questions have lingered over whether his daughters have paid any meaningful price for the family's scandals.

Married to Privilege

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Baker said that anyone who is worried about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie being stripped of cash due to their father's misconduct need not worry.

He pointed to Princess Beatrice's marriage to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, describing the couple as financially comfortable. They reportedly own a £3.5 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds, while Beatrice also retains the use of a rent-free apartment at St James's Palace despite not being a working royal.

Princess Eugenie also enjoys access to Ivy Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate while also owning a home in Portugal with her husband, businessman Jack Brooksbank.

The Royal Financial Safety Net

Baker says the sisters' wealth extends well beyond property. Both princesses reportedly benefit from trust funds established by the Queen Mother during the 1990s, with additional financial arrangements made by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Andrew is also said to have created trusts for his daughters.

Together, those assets provide a financial cushion that is largely insulated from the reputational damage surrounding the former Duke of York. That distinction, between public standing and private wealth, is what makes the story resonate beyond the Royal Family.

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Unlike working royals, whose public roles depend heavily on public approval and constitutional duties, Beatrice and Eugenie earn private incomes while retaining several advantages that come with being born into the monarchy.

Business Ventures Under the Spotlight

Baker also examined portions of the siblings' careers. He highlighted Beatrice's leadership company, BY-EQ, which reportedly generated around £500,000 in 2024 despite having no employees listed and only one director.

Eugenie, meanwhile, serves as a director at the Mayfair gallery Hauser & Wirth, although Baker suggested during his interview with the publication that the role appeared relatively undemanding, claiming she took a significant amount of holiday during her first ten weeks.

Those observations are likely to fuel an ongoing debate about privilege rather than provide evidence of wrongdoing. Neither princess has been accused of any criminal conduct. However, Baker argues that some of their past associations have raised questions about judgment.

Baker cited reports that Beatrice met Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell through Andrew during her teenage years and referenced gifts allegedly received from several wealthy individuals who later faced criminal convictions or legal controversies.

While Andrew's public standing has been permanently altered, the same cannot be said of his daughters' financial prospects. Their situation highlights a wider debate over whether royal privilege continues to offer protection long after reputations have been damaged. That question is likely to resurface whenever scrutiny of the York family returns.