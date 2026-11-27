Author and broadcaster Bob Hennelly has argued that working-class voters in the United States stand to lose from President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape how American history is taught and presented.

In an interview with journalist Matthew Rozsa, published by AlterNet on Thursday, 26 November 2026, Hennelly linked historical education to the economic interests of Trump supporters.

Hennelly, the author of the 2021 book Stuck Nation and the general manager at New York City's WBAI radio station, offered a different assessment, arguing that examining historical injustices helps workers understand how they secured economic protections.

Donald Trump's History Policy and the Dispute Over Museums

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has targeted the Smithsonian Institution, sought to cancel academic grants, and pursued cuts to the Department of Education. His former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has defended the administration's intervention in federally funded institutions.

Dershowitz defended the administration's approach to historical education. 'They should not be ideological, nor should they be pushing a narrative that America was created by slavery and that America is a terrible country.'

Hennelly challenged that reasoning by tracing the roots of slavery to European colonisation and the Doctrine of Christian Discovery, which he described as a religious justification for claiming land, resources and authority over Indigenous peoples.

Drawing on his carpentry experience, Hennelly compared the country's historical injustices to structural weaknesses that needed to be examined rather than concealed. He stated, 'And that's what we owe the United States and future generations.'

Why Donald Trump's Approach Matters to Workers

For Hennelly, the United States' economic history offers a way to discuss inequality with voters who might otherwise resist criticism of the country's past. He pointed to the emergence of trade unions in the 19th century, when industrial expansion concentrated wealth and workers began organising to protect their collective interests.

Union mobilisation increased during the Second World War, he explained, with roughly a third of the workforce belonging to unions in the period that followed. He put current union membership at about 10 per cent of the workforce and around 30 per cent in the public sector. Federal figures for 2025 placed those rates at 10 per cent and 32.9 per cent, respectively.

Hennelly estimated that union membership could increase pay by 15 to 20 per cent and often secure benefits unavailable to non-union workers.

He cited the dismissal of striking air traffic controllers under President Ronald Reagan in August 1981, following a strike that violated federal law. The workers had raised concerns about infrastructure, working hours and insufficient investment, issues Hennelly argued remained relevant in 2026.

Donald Trump and the Wider Debate Over Workers' Interests

Hennelly extended his argument to the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling warnings from trade unions and public health professionals about inadequate supplies of protective equipment. He argued that the healthcare industry's profit focus had undermined its preparedness for a public health emergency.

Hennelly also cited disputes over immigration enforcement and data centres. In Texas, where he estimated that more than 300 data centres had been proposed, he raised concerns about water resources.

The broadcaster interpreted recent electoral shifts as evidence that local grievances were converging, linking this convergence to a broader effort by workers to organise across communities.

Hennelly stated, 'So time and again, we see the American labour movement stepping forward and offering a cue to society.'