Texas Senate Bill 178 could expose people who conduct same-gender marriage ceremonies in the state to felony charges, an attorney warned on Thursday 26 November 2026. Republican state Senator Brent Hagenbuch, who filed the bill, maintains that it was never intended to target same-gender weddings.

The dispute centres on a provision of Texas law that still classifies marriages between people of the same gender as void, despite the US Supreme Court's 2015 ruling protecting marriage equality. The bill refers to the section of the Texas Family Code containing that provision.

Texas Senate Bill 178 and the Proposed Felony Penalties

Filed on 9 November 2026 ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 178 would extend existing third-degree felony penalties to anyone who knowingly conducts a marriage ceremony deemed void under Subchapter C, Chapter 6 of the Texas Family Code.

Such an offence carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000 (£7,633). Although the proposal does not explicitly mention same-gender couples, the existing provisions on void marriages have prompted criticism from social media users and LGBTQ+ publications.

According to Chron, Hagenbuch expected any language appearing to target same-gender weddings to be removed during the committee process.

Why Texas Senate Bill 178 Faces Constitutional Questions

In its 2015 judgment in Obergefell v. Hodges, the US Supreme Court ruled by five votes to four that states must license same-gender marriages and recognise those lawfully performed elsewhere. Conflicting state restrictions consequently became unenforceable.

Roger Diefendorf, an attorney and former administrative law judge in California, told Newsweek that criminalising such ceremonies would likely violate the 14th Amendment and the Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution.

University of Houston law professor Emily Berman also questioned the constitutionality of the legislation. She stated, 'So, as a constitutional matter all states are required to treat same-sex marriage in the same way as they treat heterosexual marriage,' adding that the proposed bill would result in discriminatory treatment.

Diefendorf questioned how prosecutors would establish that an offence had occurred, including whether a blessing for a couple already married in another state could constitute a ceremony under the legislation.

'If enacted in its current form, I would not be surprised if there was prompt action seeking a preliminary injunction against its application,' he stated. He added, 'But it is probably going too far at present to refer to a proposed ban on performing same-sex marriages.'

Texas Senate Bill 178 Amid Wider Marriage Disputes

The proposal follows a separate legal dispute involving Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who sued the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct after receiving a public warning for refusing to conduct same-gender weddings on religious grounds.

Earlier in 2026, Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled in Hensley's favour under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, awarding her $640,000 in damages, lawyers' fees and court-related expenses.

In October 2025, the Texas Supreme Court had amended its judicial code to allow judges to decline to officiate such ceremonies on religious grounds.

State Representative Venton Jones has meanwhile filed House Bill 653, which would repeal the Texas penal code provision criminalising 'homosexual conduct'. Enacted in 1973, that provision has been unenforceable since the US Supreme Court's 2003 ruling in Lawrence v. Texas.