Elon Musk claimed on Friday 27 November 2026, US time, that prolonged prosperity, rather than poverty, was responsible for collapsing birth rates throughout history. Writing on X, the Tesla and SpaceX boss cited ancient Rome as an example of his theory, following a separate warning about the demographic outlook for Hong Kong.

Musk has repeatedly expressed concern about declining birth rates and their potential consequences for civilisation. His latest remarks focused on what he believes drives that decline, suggesting that generations of economic comfort and an absence of external threats can discourage population growth.

Elon Musk Cites Ancient Rome's Wartime Birth Rates

The billionaire drew a distinction between periods when Rome faced a threat to its survival and the relative security he believes followed its military victories. He pointed specifically to the wars with Carthage.

'Birth rate collapse in civilizations throughout history occurs whenever there is a long period of prosperity and no serious external threats. Rome had a very high birth rate during existential wars with Carthage and then very low after they had destroyed all external threats and had several generations of prosperity.'

Musk was responding to a post by philosopher and author Homer Pavlos, who argued that demographic problems were not unique to modern societies. Pavlos disputed the idea that economic difficulties were responsible for declining birth rates, describing the problem as a 'result of prosperity, comfortable living, and laziness.'

Musk's remarks did not include historical birth rate figures for Rome or evidence establishing a causal link between prosperity and declining birth rates.

Hong Kong's Low Birth Rate Draws a Warning From Elon Musk

Musk has also addressed Hong Kong's low birth rate. Responding to investment banker John LeFevre, who described people he had worked with in Hong Kong as 'educated, smart, and ambitious,' Musk warned that the territory's persistently low birth rate threatened its future.

'Hong Kong has had one of the lowest birth rates in the world for a long time. They will be gone soon if that doesn't change.'

Figures from the CIA for 2024, as reported by World Population Review, placed Hong Kong second behind Vatican City among places with the lowest birth rates, recording 5.43 births per 1,000 people. A separate UN projection for 2026 put the rate at 5.165 births per 1,000 people.

The figures refer to births relative to the total population. They are distinct from fertility rates, which measure the average number of births per woman. Neither dataset establishes a timetable for the population decline Musk predicts.

Birth rate collapse in civilizations throughout history occurs whenever there is a long period of prosperity and no serious external threats.



Rome had a very high birth rate during existential wars with Carthage and then very low after they had destroyed all external threats… https://t.co/tFbRP6SvXp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2026

Elon Musk's Population Concerns and UN Fertility Projections

Musk has previously ranked demographic decline among the most serious threats facing humanity. CNN reported that in 2022 he described population collapse resulting from low birth rates as 'a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.'

CNN also reported that the UN disputed the suggestion that the fertility rate had 'collapsed' or was expected to collapse in the near future, while recognising that it had fallen substantially.

According to the UN's 2022 report, the global fertility rate stood at approximately five births per woman in 1950. By 2021, that figure had fallen to 2.3 births per woman. The projection cited at the time anticipated a further decline to 2.1 births per woman by 2050.