A Washington state woman claims her ex-partner contacted the police after she locked him out of her Xbox account, which he reportedly used to buy GTA 6.

Ciara Benson described the dispute in TikTok videos, alleging that her former partner, identified as John, accused her of credit card fraud after he lost access to the account.

Benson explained that John had been using her Xbox account for six years before she decided to reclaim it. She linked the decision to a grievance about financial support for their son. She also wanted to play the newly released Rockstar game herself.

GTA 6 Purchase Prompts Xbox Account Lockout

Rather than simply changing her password, Benson described taking several steps to prevent anyone else from accessing her gaming profile. She removed the devices linked to the account, signed out of active sessions, and introduced a restriction.

'I went in my account, removed all devices, signed out of everywhere, changed my password, added a restriction, it's mine.'

Her explanation also touched on a more personal grievance. Referring to her former partner and their son, she added, 'You don't want to pay for your son? That's fine. I've got a new game, b*tch.'

Police Contact Woman Over GTA 6 Dispute

In a subsequent TikTok video, Benson described John's reaction to being denied access to the Xbox account. 'He threw a big fit.' She claimed that her former partner had contacted the police over alleged 'credit card fraud'.

An officer, she claimed, subsequently contacted Benson and was already familiar with the dispute after viewing her earlier video.

Benson maintained that she had removed the payment methods associated with the Xbox account because they were not linked to her. According to her recollection, the officer told her that he could find no evidence of a crime and provided her with an incident report.

She recalled that the officer also asked how she was finding the game and whether her son had played it. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the alleged fraud complaint or the officer's reported assessment.

Washington state's computer trespass law concerns unauthorised access to computer systems. Changing the password on an account a person is authorised to control would generally fall outside that provision, although the statute alone does not resolve separate allegations involving payment cards.

GTA 6 Dispute Draws Stories From Other Gamers

Benson's videos drew comments from viewers who shared their experiences of disputes over gaming accounts after relationship breakdowns. One commenter claimed their former husband had even tried to include a World of Warcraft character in divorce proceedings.

The dispute unfolded around the 19 November 2026 launch of GTA 6, with Rockstar returning players to the fictional setting of Leonida through its lead characters, Jason and Lucia. Benson stated that she was still early in the game and had not progressed far through its missions.

The release drew considerable attention beyond gaming communities. Data from the human resources platform BambooHR showed that the US paid leave request rate on launch day was about 13% higher than on comparable days in 2024 and 2025.