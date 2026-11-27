The wife of convicted killer Dwain Hall has defended his murder of a British teacher he met on a fetish website following his sentencing in Florida on Friday 20 November 2026.

Ginger Stein suggested that her husband had done 'the noble thing' if Sonia Exelby had genuinely wanted to die.

Hall, 54, was convicted of kidnapping and murdering the 32-year-old music tutor from Portsmouth, England. Prosecutors told jurors that he had groomed and manipulated Exelby, who struggled with her mental health, 'for his own sadistic pleasure'. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Wife of Convicted Killer Defends Husband Despite Infidelity

Stein, who had been married to Hall for 20 years, maintained that she still loved her husband despite discovering his infidelity and learning what had happened to Exelby. Her defence of Hall rested on whether Exelby had been sincere in her desire to die.

'I didn't know she existed, so I have no way of knowing if she was sincere or not,' Stein stated, according to the New York Post. 'I think if she was sincere, he did the noble thing.'

Speaking to the Daily Mail after Hall's sentencing, Stein expressed conflicting feelings about her husband and the woman he had murdered.

'My husband cheated on me and massively screwed up,' she told the publication. 'I feel horrible for Sonia and her sisters. But the further this goes on, I'm kind of starting to hate her and my husband.'

Stein also suggested that, under different circumstances, she and Exelby might have become friends. She indicated that she would have wanted to encourage Exelby to overcome her difficulties rather than necessarily warn her about Hall.

'But more just try to tell her that we can pull through anything,' she stated. 'I feel like we could have been friends and helped each other.'

How the Convicted Killer Met Sonia Exelby Online

Hall and Exelby met on Motherless.com, a website catering to hardcore fetishes. Hall used the username Alpha Sadist. Prosecutors told the court that Hall had demanded $4,000 (£3,000) from Exelby to kill her. Exelby travelled from England to Florida to meet Hall.

Hall met the teacher upon her arrival and drove her to an Airbnb. Investigators later determined that he had purchased rope and a shovel before she arrived in Florida.

Exelby's body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Marion Oaks on 17 October 2025. An autopsy revealed four sharp-force injuries, and authorities classified her death as a homicide, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Convicted Killer Receives Two Consecutive Life Sentences

A Marion County jury found Hall guilty of premeditated first-degree murder and kidnapping. Hall received a life sentence for each offence, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Stein claimed that Hall 'thought he was doing what she wanted.' However, she did not have personal knowledge of Exelby's intentions, having stated that she had been unaware of the British woman's existence.

Prosecutors told jurors that Exelby's consent would not constitute a defence to first-degree murder and argued that she had changed her mind.

A GoFundMe appeal organised by Exelby's family offered a portrait of the teacher that went beyond the details of the criminal case. The appeal referred to her mental health struggles and included a tribute from her relatives. They described her as 'a beautiful, gentle and incredibly kind soul.'