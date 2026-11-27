In a Thanksgiving podcast released on Thursday, 26 November 2026, Mary Trump, the niece of US President Donald Trump, accused her grandfather, Fred Trump, of destroying her father's life, Fred Trump Jr.

The author and clinical psychologist alleged that Fred Trump repeatedly humiliated his son over his career choices and enlisted Donald to criticise his son.

Her account revisited a family dispute dating back to the 1960s, when Fred Jr. chose a career in commercial aviation rather than remain in the family's real estate business.

Mary Trump Revisits Her Father's Early Career

Fred Jr. earned a business degree from Lehigh University and joined the family company, but Mary recalled that 'from the beginning, it was a disaster'.

'Maybe it's because my grandfather wasn't ready to hand over the reins,' she stated in the holiday podcast.

'Maybe it's because my grandfather wasn't good at delegating and couldn't figure out a way to give my father responsibilities that didn't challenge [grandad's] authority. Or maybe it's because, again, my father was just the wrong person. Truth of the matter is my grandfather didn't like my father, and he didn't respect him, so nothing my father did mattered.'

Mary alleged that her father had been told he would inherit none of the family's real estate empire. Still in his twenties and with a two-year-old child, he left the company and became a pilot with TWA. He also served as a boat captain.

Mary Trump Alleges Donald Joined in the Humiliation

Mary alleged that her grandfather continued ridiculing Fred Jr. after Fred Jr. left the business.

'My grandfather referred to my father as a "glorified bus driver", a "chauffeur of the sky", demeaning him at every turn and implying that the only way to be a serious man was to work in real estate with a goal of making money,' Mary stated.

'... and Donald, who had just graduated from high school at New York Military Academy, was enlisted by my grandfather to pile on the humiliation, visiting my dad and telling him what a whole disappointment he was to the family. After only 8 months, my dad had to quit because he couldn't stop drinking.'

In an August 2019 interview with The Washington Post, Donald Trump acknowledged pressuring his older brother about his career choice and expressed regret for his actions.

Mary Trump Describes Her Father's Return to the Family Business

In earlier podcasts, Mary alleged that Fred Jr. returned to the company in a maintenance role rather than an executive position. His duties included repairing toilets, painting, and landscaping. She claimed he was deliberately humiliated in front of former subordinates.

Her account portrayed Donald as a beneficiary of his older brother's displacement from the company.

'But here's the thing,' Mary stated. 'He was destroyed for the things that made him the best of them. He was destroyed for the things that make all of us better as people: his empathy, his kindness, his sensitivity, his generosity, and his passions.'

'Donald is also a destroyed human being,' Mary Trump added, 'but he is a destroyed human being that was of great use to his father. And he is a destroyed human being because he lacks all of the things my father had that led to his destruction.'

Fred Jr. died in 1981 at the age of 42. Mary attributed his decline to his treatment within the family, a causal claim that remains unverified.