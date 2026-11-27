Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular drew criticism on X after sharing a video from a packed nightclub and crediting his popularity to his 'willingness to be in normie locations'. One reply took issue with the idea that going out dancing was unusual. Another challenged his explanation for his fame.

The 20-year-old filmed himself mouthing the lyrics to 'YMCA' by the American disco group Village People. According to The Mirror, he appeared to be standing on a raised surface while recording the clip. He turned the camera to show his followers the crowd around him.

Inside Clavicular's Nightclub Caption

Alongside the footage, Clavicular offered a reason he believed people responded well to him. He wrote, 'One of the reasons I'm so famous and well received is my willingness to be in normie locations.'

His comparison was with other celebrities, whom he suggested his followers would never see on the dance floor alongside him. In the same caption, he described the people around him as 'jesters' and told his fans how much he loved them.

'You would never see another celeb dancefloormaxing in the midst of jesters. I'm amazingly in touch with my fanbase and don't have an ego. Love the fans!'

Why X Users Challenged Clavicular's Claim

One commenter disputed Clavicular's explanation for his fame, writing, 'Respectfully, I don't think that's why you're famous.' The commenter called him 'INfamous' and argued that his pursuit of physical beauty reflected a wider preoccupation with appearance in Instagram culture.

Other replies focused on the distinction he drew between celebrities and the people in the club. One user wrote, 'Imagine being so chronically online that going to a nightclub and interacting with ordinary human beings feels like an act of philanthropy.'

Another picked up on his word for dancing in the club. 'Please stop coming to our bars. Go literally anywhere else and celebrity dancefloormax.' His insistence that he had no ego also drew a response. One user wrote, 'What kind of ego-driven, cringe maxing post is this...?'

Lily Snyder Features in a Separate Clavicular Video

Clavicular also drew criticism over a video featuring his girlfriend, Lily Snyder. In the clip he shared on X, Snyder sat in front of a mirror, running clippers through her long blonde hair as he filmed her.

In his caption, Clavicular linked her decision to shave her head to his concern about acne. He suggested that residue from hair products might come into contact with his skin while he slept. He went on to describe what he saw as Snyder's role in his efforts to improve his appearance.

'My girlfriend, in an attempt to aid me in my looksmaxxing journey, shaved all of her hair off. Very loving gesture, bare minimum IoI.'

Critics objected to Snyder shaving her head to address his concern about breakouts. In its coverage of the video, The Mirror cited skincare advice from experts, including regularly changing pillowcases and switching to hair products less likely to clog pores. It also listed skincare products containing adapalene, salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.