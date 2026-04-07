Hollywood has unveiled a record-breaking cinematic project to chronicle the rise and legacy of the world's most famous band.

Director Sam Mendes will lead a massive four-film series that tells the story of the Fab Four through the eyes of each individual member. This unprecedented Beatles four-film cinematic event marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the surviving band members have granted full life-story and music rights for a scripted production.

Sony Pictures confirmed that all four feature films will debut in theatres simultaneously on 7 April 2028. By releasing the films at once, the studio aims to create a 'bingeable' theatrical experience that allows audiences to navigate the band's history from multiple perspectives.

A Biopic Like No Other

Unlike traditional biographical movies that focus on a group as a whole, the upcoming project, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will consist of four separate films, each dedicated to one of the band's members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. This format aims to provide fans with a deeper, more personal perspective on each musician's life and career.

According to reports, the series is designed to be a comprehensive cinematic experience rather than a single biopic, allowing audiences to explore distinct narratives across individual time periods and artistic milestones.

Who's Playing the Fab Four?

A major highlight of the announcement was the casting reveal. The four lead roles have been entrusted to an accomplished group of young actors, each bringing a fresh dynamic to the legendary band members:

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Industry insiders have noted the casting choices reflect a mix of rising stars and diverse talents, all tasked with capturing the charisma and complexity of the Fab Four during their meteoric rise.

A Star-Studded Supporting Cast

The films will also feature portrayals of significant figures from the band's personal lives. This includes renowned actresses set to play the Beatles' partners:

Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney

Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono

Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey

Supporting roles are equally stacked with talent, with notable names attached to portray key figures such as manager Brian Epstein and producer George Martin, offering further context on the cultural forces that shaped the Beatles' legacy.

Behind the Cameras

Mendes, known for acclaimed films such as American Beauty and 1917, is at the helm of all four productions. He has been working with Sony Pictures and the estates of the band members to bring this project to fruition, securing music rights and rare archival materials that are expected to enhance authenticity and audience immersion.

The biopics will be penned by a team of notable screenwriters, including Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne, all contributing scripts tailored to the unique story of each Beatle.

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When and How They'll Be Released

The films are scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical release on April 7, 2028, a strategy that Sony hopes will create an unprecedented 'bingeable' cinematic event. The concept is designed to encourage fans to experience all four films in quick succession, deepening engagement with the Beatles' intertwined stories.

Sony Pictures has described the approach as innovative and a potential game-changer for how biographical cinema is consumed. The simultaneous release is expected to challenge traditional box office models, testing whether audiences will embrace four separate films from a single franchise released on the same day.

Cultural Impact and Expectations

For decades, the Beatles' influence has extended far beyond music. Their story has been revisited in documentaries, concert films, and dramatic portrayals, yet this multi-film project marks the first time their lives and careers will be explored through a sustained, layered narrative.

Critics have characterised the project as one of the boldest cinematic gambles in recent memory, blending blockbuster potential with serious biographical ambition. Some have noted that while biopics about individual musicians are common, no franchise on this scale has ever been attempted for a musical group of this magnitude.

Not Just Nostalgia — A Reimagined Legacy

By giving each Beatle his own film, the series invites audiences to see beyond collective myth and understand individual journeys, from McCartney's melodic ingenuity, Harrison's spiritual evolution, Lennon's creative tumult, to Starr's steady rhythm behind the kit. For filmgoers and music lovers alike, it promises spectacle and depth.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, not just among Beatles fans but in wider cultural and cinematic circles. Four films, one band, and a dozen pivotal stories—this is one Beatles journey that promises to be as rich and varied as the music that defined a generation.