A remarkable encounter between Bill Clinton and Abdul El-Sayed nearly two decades ago has resurfaced after the Michigan politician recalled how the former US president encouraged him to consider a career in public service.

The conversation took place in 2007, when El-Sayed was graduating from the University of Michigan. He had delivered the student commencement speech, while Clinton was the event's guest speaker. After the speeches, the former president approached the young graduate with an unexpected question about his future.

El-Sayed recently shared the story during an appearance on Jon Stewart's podcast, The Weekly Show. The anecdote has since attracted renewed attention following his historic victory in Michigan's 2026 US Senate election.

Bill Clinton Recognised El-Sayed's Speaking Ability

Recalling the encounter, El-Sayed explained that Clinton approached him after the ceremony and asked why he was planning to attend medical school.

The question caught him off guard, particularly because he had already been preparing for a career in medicine rather than politics. Clinton reportedly recognised his ability to communicate and encouraged him to consider public service instead.

El-Sayed recalled that his mentors had often predicted he would eventually enter politics, but he never took the possibility seriously.

'My whole life, all of my mentors have told me I'm going to run for office,' he told Stewart, before joking that he had always considered the suggestion 'some crazy bulls***'.

He also remembered responding to Clinton with a joke about his name, explaining that his full first name had 11 letters and questioning whether that would make a political career possible.

A Young Graduate Who Did Not See Politics in His Future

Despite Clinton's encouragement, El-Sayed initially continued with his academic plans.

He spent time studying at the University of Michigan Medical School before receiving a Rhodes Scholarship to attend the University of Oxford. There, he completed a doctorate in public health and later earned a medical degree from Columbia University.

Rather than pursuing a conventional career as a doctor, he moved into public health administration.

El-Sayed eventually became executive director of the Detroit Health Department, serving from 2015 to 2017. His work in public health helped establish his reputation before he entered electoral politics.

In 2017, he launched an unsuccessful campaign for governor of Michigan. Although he did not secure the Democratic nomination, the campaign introduced him to voters across the state and established his political profile.

From Clinton's Advice to a Historic Senate Victory

Nearly 20 years after that commencement ceremony, El-Sayed's political journey reached a significant milestone.

He won Michigan's 2026 US Senate election against Republican Mike Rogers on 3 November, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

His victory followed a competitive Democratic primary campaign in which he secured the party's nomination despite facing more established political figures.

The resurfaced story about Clinton's encouragement has taken on a different meaning in light of that achievement. What began as an unexpected conversation between a former president and a university graduate became an early moment in a career El-Sayed once struggled to imagine.

The Moment That Stayed With Him

Clinton's words did not immediately send El-Sayed into politics, but the encounter remained part of his personal story.

The former president's question challenged the young graduate to consider a path beyond medicine, even though El-Sayed initially believed his background and name might make public office difficult to pursue.

His eventual entry into politics came years later, after his education and experience in public health.

Now preparing to enter the Senate, El-Sayed has revisited the conversation that helped plant the idea of public service in his mind. The story offers a glimpse into how an unexpected exchange can stay with someone long after the moment itself has passed.