James Talarico defeated Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas's US Senate election on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, ending a 38-year Democratic losing streak.

The 37-year-old former teacher celebrated his historic victory by invoking David and Goliath after overcoming extensive Republican campaign spending.

Before Talarico's victory, Texas had not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since Lloyd Bentsen won re-election in 1988.

Republicans had also won every statewide election since 1994, making the result a significant breakthrough for the party.

According to The Texas Tribune, the Associated Press called the race shortly after 10pm Texas local time.

Talarico's lead was considerably wider than polling had suggested, although the results had not yet been officially certified.

Talarico Celebrates David-and-Goliath Victory

'We were the underdogs in this race,' Talarico told supporters during his election-night speech in Austin.

The Democrat described a campaign that had overcome decades of political disappointment and extensive Republican advertising. He also accused opponents of using foreign bots and AI deepfakes, although the extent of those alleged activities has not been independently established.

His victory speech returned to the biblical imagery that had shaped his campaign. Talarico described the result as a sweeping mandate for political change and paid tribute to 'every David against every Goliath'.

The former middle school teacher and four-term state legislator built his campaign around economic inequality and political accountability. He argued that working Texans shared more concerns with one another than with wealthy political donors.

That message contrasted sharply with Paxton's campaign, which portrayed Talarico as politically radical. Republican advertising repeatedly highlighted the Democrat's previous remarks about religion, gender and climate change.

Talarico instead emphasised healthcare, household expenses and the influence of wealthy donors on government. His approach sought to attract independents and Republicans dissatisfied with Paxton's candidacy.

Paxton's nomination helped create an opening for Democrats. Despite Texas's long Republican dominance, Talarico led polling averages throughout the general election, according to The Texas Tribune.

Republican Spending Fails to Stop Talarico

Republican groups spent more than $280 million (approximately £208 million and €249 million) on advertising, according to The Texas Tribune.

The publication reported that Elon Musk accounted for more than $200 million (approximately £148 million and €178 million) in political spending supporting Paxton. The funding included contributions to outside groups and spending through political action committees, rather than direct donations to Paxton's campaign.

Media tracking firm AdImpact estimated nearly $590 million (approx. £437 million and €524 million) in television, radio and digital advertising across the primaries and general election. The spending made the contest the most expensive non-presidential race on record.

Despite Republicans' substantial financial advantage, Talarico benefited from an early advertising campaign while Paxton remained occupied with his Republican primary battle.

Paxton defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in a May runoff after receiving President Donald Trump's endorsement. Cornyn had repeatedly warned that Paxton's past controversies could make the Republican seat vulnerable.

Paxton faced felony securities fraud charges stemming from a 2015 indictment. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges under a pretrial diversion arrangement in 2024.

Separately, the Republican-controlled Texas House impeached him in 2023 over allegations of misconduct. The Texas Senate subsequently acquitted him, while a separate federal corruption investigation ended without criminal charges.

Talarico also faced difficulties securing his party's nomination. He defeated US Representative Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary before working to rebuild support among voters who had backed her.

His general election campaign subsequently appealed to independents, moderate Republicans and voters concerned about the cost of living.

Paxton Concedes as Democrats Celebrate

At Talarico's election-night gathering in Austin, supporters celebrated as results appeared on large screens.

The Texas Tribune reported that retired teacher Laura Hitt initially struggled to believe Democrats could win statewide. She described the result as restoring her faith in humanity after years of political disappointment.

The atmosphere was markedly different at Paxton's gathering in Dallas. According to The Texas Tribune, supporters reacted with disbelief as election results increasingly favoured Talarico.

The publication reported that a projector displaying the results was switched off after Fox News called the race for the Democrat.

Shortly before 10.30pm, Paxton delivered a concession speech acknowledging his defeat.

'Let me start off by congratulating James Talarico,' Paxton told supporters. He also said he would pray for his Democratic opponent's success in serving Texas and the nation.

Cornyn separately congratulated Talarico and offered assistance during the transition. The Republican senator will continue holding the seat until January 2027, when Talarico is expected to be sworn in.

The result marks a major political reversal for Texas Republicans and gives Democrats their first US Senate election victory in the state in nearly four decades.

For Talarico, it also offers an opportunity to demonstrate whether the economic message behind his David-and-Goliath campaign can translate into lasting political change.