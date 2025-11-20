Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus is said to be reeling after a decades-old photo resurfaced showing his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, smiling beside convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The image, taken at a London party in 1996, has thrust Hurley's past back into the spotlight and created tension between the couple, who have been dating for seven months.

Insiders say the country star is struggling to reconcile Hurley's former high-society lifestyle with his own small-town roots, prompting difficult conversations and even couples therapy as the pair attempt to navigate the fallout.

Resurfaced 1996 Photo Sparks Relationship Strain

According to AOL, the photo has prompted Cyrus to reassess Hurley's history and the company she kept during her high-society years in London. A source close to the couple revealed that Cyrus, 64, 'is starting to realise just how colourful Liz's past is,' and feels 'uneasy' about the stories surrounding her former lifestyle.

'He's starting to realise just how colourful Liz's past is,' the insider said. 'The world she comes from—the high-society parties, the connections—is foreign to Billy Ray. It's caused some tension.'

Hurley, 60, has not publicly commented on the photo, but sources say she was surprised by Cyrus's reaction and is working to reassure him that the image does not reflect her values or current associations.

Couples Therapy And Difficult Conversations

The couple, who have been dating for seven months, are reportedly attending couples therapy to address the growing strain. As reported by IBTimes UK, Cyrus has asked Hurley for 'answers' about the photo and her past connections, prompting her to open up about her experiences in the 1990s.

'He's a small-town guy,' the source explained. 'He's not used to this kind of media storm or the elite circles Liz once moved in.'

Despite the tension, both Cyrus and Hurley are said to be committed to making the relationship work. They've reportedly agreed to continue therapy and focus on building trust.

Miley Cyrus Responds To The Headlines

Billy Ray's daughter, Miley Cyrus, has also weighed in. Speaking to Metro earlier this year, Miley admitted that her father's relationship with Hurley has been 'hard' to adjust to, particularly given the age gap, public scrutiny and generational divide.

'It's not easy seeing your dad in the headlines like that,' she said. 'But if he's happy, I support him.'

Her comments echo the broader public reaction, which has been split. On social media, some users defended Hurley and noted she cannot be blamed for standing beside Maxwell at a party nearly 30 years ago. Others questioned the character of celebrities who once moved within Epstein-adjacent circles.

Hurley's Past Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Hurley's career has long intersected with elite social circles, from Hollywood to British high society. While there is no evidence of wrongdoing on her part, any association with Maxwell—however incidental—carries stigma.

Maxwell, convicted in 2021 for trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, has become synonymous with abuse, exploitation and the darkest edges of power. Even casual contact with her, captured in old photographs, can ignite damaging speculation in today's climate of accountability.

What's Next For Hurley And Cyrus?

Despite public pressure, insiders say Hurley and Cyrus are taking things 'one day at a time', prioritising communication and emotional transparency. Hurley is said to be focused on reassuring Cyrus while he works to understand the context of her former life.

'They both really want this relationship to last,' a source told Star Magazine. 'But it's going to take work.'

The resurfaced photo serves as a reminder of how the past can intrude on the present—and how modern relationships often require navigating both public scrutiny and private vulnerability.