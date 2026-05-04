A suspected deadly hantavirus outbreak has left the MV Hondius stranded off Cape Verde, with 149 passengers waiting at sea and two people reportedly in urgent need of care.

Cape Verde refused to allow the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius to dock at the Port of Praia after several suspected infections raised serious public health concerns, NBC News reported. The decision has left those still on board facing strict precautionary measures, including isolation and medical monitoring, while authorities assess how to protect both passengers and the wider public.

Cape Verde Blocks the MV Hondius From Praia

The ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, had been travelling from Argentina towards the Canary Islands when the crisis deepened. It was carrying people from 23 countries, including 17 Americans, while two crew members — one British and one Dutch — were reported to need urgent medical care on board. Cape Verde's refusal to let the vessel dock at Praia was described as a precautionary move. The authorities faced a difficult choice: allow a vessel linked to a suspected deadly outbreak into port, or keep it offshore while medical plans were arranged.

For the 149 passengers reported to be stranded at sea, that decision has turned a long-distance cruise into a tense wait for answers. They remain under health measures designed to prevent any possible spread, even as the World Health Organization has stressed that the risk to the wider public is low.

Oceanwide Expeditions said the ship may sail on to Las Palmas or Tenerife in the Canary Islands if docking in Cape Verde is not possible. That would mean more uncertainty for those on board, especially for passengers who are waiting to disembark, return home or receive clearer guidance from health officials.

Three Deaths Linked to the Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak

The suspected outbreak has already been linked to three deaths. Two of the victims were a Dutch married couple. A 70-year-old man died on board in April, while his 69-year-old wife later collapsed at Johannesburg's international airport while trying to return home. A German national was also reported to have died, though the official cause of death had not been confirmed in the initial reports.

One confirmed hantavirus case involves a British national who was hospitalised in Johannesburg, South Africa, in critical condition. The remaining cases are being treated as suspected while investigations continue.

The two people reported seriously ill on board were crew members who required urgent care. The WHO was assisting with medical evacuation planning, while Cape Verde officials said an air ambulance was being prepared if needed.

WHO Says There Is No Need for Panic

The WHO has tried to calm fears around the MV Hondius outbreak, saying the wider public risk remains low. Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said there was 'no need for panic or travel restrictions' while health teams worked on a science-based response.

That message is important because hantavirus can sound alarming, especially when linked to deaths on a cruise ship. However, the virus is rare in humans and is not usually easily transmitted between people. The CDC says hantaviruses are mainly spread through exposure to infected rodents, including their urine, droppings and saliva.

Symptoms can appear one to eight weeks after exposure and may include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, coughing and shortness of breath. In severe cases, hantavirus can affect the lungs and become life-threatening.

How Passengers May Have Been Exposed Remains Unclear

Officials have not confirmed how anyone on the MV Hondius may have been exposed to hantavirus. Investigators will need to examine possible contact with infected rodents, contaminated areas, food storage, cargo spaces and earlier travel stops.

The WHO's hantavirus outbreak guidance says suspected and confirmed cases require careful laboratory testing, exposure assessment and public health follow-up. That makes the MV Hondius case more than a single cruise emergency. It is now an international health investigation involving Cape Verde, South Africa, European authorities and the cruise operator.

Stranded at Sea as Families Wait for Answers

The human cost of the MV Hondius crisis is now at the centre of the story. For passengers, the fear is not only infection. It is the strain of being isolated at sea, far from home, while medical teams decide who can leave, who needs treatment and where the ship can safely go next.

For Cape Verde, the decision to deny docking reflects the pressure placed on small port nations during health emergencies. Authorities must protect local communities while still helping people who may urgently need care.

Oceanwide Expeditions has not confirmed a revised docking location. The WHO said laboratory investigations into the suspected cases are ongoing. Cape Verde authorities said an air ambulance was being prepared for the two seriously ill crew members if required.