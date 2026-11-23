Belgian airports are facing widespread disruption on Monday, 23 November, after some Skeyes staff, including air traffic controllers, joined a nationwide strike over the Belgian government's austerity measures. The industrial action is forcing the suspension of commercial flights. Thousands of passengers are affected, as Skeyes, Belgium's air navigation service provider, said staffing levels would not allow regular air traffic to be handled safely.

Skeyes announced that regular air traffic control services would be suspended at Belgian airports and within the airspace it manages between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time. Only emergency flights and other safety-critical operations will continue during the disruption.

Belgian Airport Strike Forces Mass Flight Cancellations

The announcement followed Skeyes' warning that staffing levels during the industrial action would be insufficient to handle normal air traffic safely. The company said it was required to temporarily suspend the affected services.

Brussels Airport had expected around 59,500 passengers across 429 scheduled flights on Monday, including 213 departures and 216 arrivals, before the strike disrupted operations. The airport confirmed that most departing and arriving flights would have to be cancelled during the suspension period.

Brussels Airlines said it 'deeply regrets' what it described as extremely late communication about the disruption. The airline said it had expected almost no disruption at Brussels Airport until shortly before the strike announcement.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport, which serves low-cost airlines including Ryanair, also confirmed that no commercial flights could take off or land during the air traffic control shutdown. It later said the disruption would affect the entire day, including flights outside the initial 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. suspension period.

The airport urged passengers not to travel to the terminal unless their airline had explicitly confirmed that their flight was operating. Airlines will contact affected passengers about cancellations, rebooking options and available refunds.

Belgian Airport Disruption Linked To Wider Austerity Protests

The flight disruption is part of a wider national day of action organised by Belgian trade unions against austerity and reform measures pursued by the federal coalition government.

The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents about 25 carriers, said the walkout would mark the 11th strike affecting Belgian airspace in 11 months.

The nationwide action is also expected to affect public transport, schools, government services and refuse collection. In Brussels, transport operator STIB-MIVB warned that metro, tram and bus services would face major disruption as employees joined the national demonstration.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has been involved in negotiations with coalition partners over a cost-cutting budget that aims to save €10 billion (£8.38 billion) over the coming years. The talks are part of efforts to reduce the country's deficit.

Passengers affected by the Belgium airport strike have been advised to check directly with their airline for updates rather than relying only on airport information screens. Flight schedules may continue to change as airlines process cancellations and alternative arrangements.

Skeyes said the temporary suspension of normal air traffic services was scheduled to end at 9 p.m. local time. Travellers with late Monday or early Tuesday flights should continue checking for updates, as schedules may not immediately return to normal.