The reported move follows an August ruling that reduced Joppy's jury award to $7.5 million (approximately £6 million) while preserving findings of racial discrimination and retaliation against HCA-HealthOne, which operates The Medical Center of Aurora.

The dispute began after an elderly patient died at the hospital in May 2019. Joppy lost her nursing job and later faced criminal charges, which prosecutors dismissed in 2021. The subsequent civil case concerned her treatment as an employee, not her criminal responsibility for the death.

Patient's Death Leads to Nurse's Dismissal and Criminal Charges

The 93-year-old patient had suffered serious medical complications, including organ failure and septic shock, before his family agreed to withdraw life support.

Joppy testified that a respiratory therapist instructed her by telephone to disconnect the ventilator. She said she remained with the patient's relatives as he died.

The patient's death certificate recorded natural causes. That finding was distinct from the hospital's allegation that Joppy had violated procedures governing the withdrawal of life support.

The hospital disputed her account of the telephone instructions. It maintained that a respiratory therapist should have performed the procedure and that Joppy had acted beyond her responsibilities.

Joppy was dismissed in June 2019, and the hospital reported concerns about her conduct to state authorities.

In November 2020, prosecutors charged her with manslaughter and negligent death of an at-risk person. The charges were dismissed in September 2021 in the interest of justice, without a criminal trial resolving her guilt or innocence.

Joppy Wins $20 Million Jury Verdict Against HCA-HealthOne

Joppy sued HCA-HealthOne in April 2022, alleging that racial discrimination and retaliation had influenced her dismissal. Her complaint described workplace hostility, unequal treatment and disciplinary action she considered discriminatory.

The hospital denied discrimination and retaliation, insisting that its decisions concerned patient-care procedures.

After a seven-day trial, jurors found in Joppy's favour on 19 August 2025. They awarded $5 million (approximately £4 million) in compensatory damages and $15 million (approximately £12 million) in punitive damages.

'For six long years, I fought to defend my integrity as a nurse,' Joppy said in a statement previously reported by Atlanta Black Star.

On 14 August 2026, US District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney rejected the hospital's attempt to overturn the liability findings. She preserved the $5 million (approximately £4 million) compensatory award but reduced punitive damages to $2.5 million (approximately £2 million) on constitutional grounds.

Her order also awarded Joppy $2,002,997.25 (approximately £1.6 million) in legal fees and $8,978.58 (approximately £7,183) in nontaxable costs. The damages reduction was subject to Joppy's acceptance; otherwise, a new trial on damages could follow.

The Tenth Circuit dismissed both sides' appeals on 2 November under a stipulated motion. The dismissal followed the parties' request to voluntarily withdraw their appeals and did not resolve the merits of the case. The dismissal alone does not establish whether Joppy has been paid.