A new unauthorised biography claims Bob Iger had an affair with an ABC employee that resulted in a pregnancy and abortion. The episode is said to have taken place in the early 1990s, when Iger was running ABC Entertainment and the woman worked under him. The claims have not been independently verified.

Written by Wall Street Journal reporter Robbie Whelan, The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney is due to be published in the US on Tuesday, 1 December, with its UK edition scheduled for 3 December. Iger is reportedly expected to attend his final Disney board meeting on the day of the US release.

Iger stepped down as chief executive in March but has remained a senior adviser and board member through the end of the year. The details emerged in an advance copy reviewed by The New York Times.

Bob Iger's ABC Relationship and the Book's Claims

According to Whelan's account, Iger had an extramarital relationship with an unnamed ABC marketing employee. The book describes the relationship as consensual.

The woman became pregnant, and Whelan writes that she 'suffered through a traumatic termination procedure'. The biography does not include a public account from the woman or a direct response from Iger addressing the allegations.

Whelan told The New York Times that he included the episode to highlight what he sees as a gap between Iger's public principles and private conduct. Iger has been a prominent supporter of the #MeToo movement.

Iger declined to be interviewed for the biography. Whelan told the Times that the executive instead sent a lawyer, who raised concerns about claims that could be 'false and defamatory'. The lawyer's involvement does not, in itself, establish whether the allegations are accurate.

Disney also declined to co-operate with the author. The company nevertheless defended Iger, calling him 'one of the most respected CEOs of his generation'. It cited his 'bold creative and strategic decisions' and said he had left Disney 'stronger and more innovative'.

Disney's Bob Iger Portrayed Beyond His Corporate Success

Whelan's 528-page book also examines experiences the author believes shaped Iger. It recounts that Iger was 12 when his father attempted suicide, an event the biography links to his ambition, insecurities and desire for approval. The book traces those themes through his relationships with senior figures during his corporate career.

The portrait is not wholly critical. Whelan credits Iger with the business instincts and creative judgement behind Disney's acquisitions of Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm during his first tenure as chief executive, from 2005 to 2020. The author also depicts him as insecure, vindictive and preoccupied with money.

The biography cites a 2014 email in which Iger complained about his pay, writing: 'I am frustrated about compensation! I had a nasty and distasteful negotiation to extend my contract this last time.'

Whelan also revisits Iger's return as chief executive in 2022, following Bob Chapek's brief leadership. Iger allegedly described Chapek as calculating, paranoid and tone-deaf. In one anecdote, Whelan writes that Chapek pointed at fans dressed as superheroes at a 2022 Marvel premiere and asked: 'Did you get a look at the freaks?'

Iger's own account of his career remains part of the story. His 2019 memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, became a bestseller. His forthcoming book, One Last Time: Managing Crisis and Building Resilience at Disney, is scheduled for publication on 2 March 2027. Co-written with Dan Schwerin, it will examine Iger's second tenure as Disney chief executive.

The two books offer different accounts of Iger's career. The allegations in Whelan's biography remain claims made in an unauthorised book.